Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

Louisville earns perfect score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ support. Louisville has been named one of the most welcoming and inclusive places for the LGBTQ community. Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Meet Kumar Rashad, the new Louisville Metro Council District 3...
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City

Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!

Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
Meet Head Coach Scott Teeter of Louisville Lacrosse

Scott Teeter of the Louisville lacrosse team is about to begin his sixth year as head coach of the D-1 level team and his 20th year as a head coach. Coach Teeter grew up in Canada and played lacrosse, ice hockey and baseball throughout his teenage years. However, lacrosse was his main focus and he received a scholarship to continue with the sport in college. During his studies, he qualified for work-study applied to be a team manager for a women’s lacrosse team.
Don’t Sleep On Louisville’s Gospel Scene

At a vocal rehearsal for Cyr’s upcoming debut project, Time, he, vocalist Devin Holly, and I drifted off into a conversation about Louisville’s music scene that covered everything from the generational divide across genres, to the ‘venue crisis,’ to pondering why we don’t have ‘sheds’ anymore (more on that later.) The concept of a shed got us into how similar jazz and gospel are, not just in technicality, but in culture. Jazz and gospel are Black artforms, both born out of resistance and a need for connection and community. Getting into the music theory behind it all, they’re harmonically and rhythmically similar to each other, often drawing on the same AABA forms and chord changes. Two sides of the same coin.
Examining Kentucky's affordable housing crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) is allocating $24 million dollars to create permanent affordable housing. It’s part of the fight to prevent and end homelessness in the city. Anola Hampton was born and raised in Louisville. She loves the unity in the city, local events...
Frankfort hits the big screen, movie being filmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lights. Camera. Action in the Bluegrass. A major, motion picture was shot Wednesday in Franklin County, after having just come from a set in Shelby County. The film called, ‘Wildcat,’ features actor, Ethan Hawke, and the set has brought buzz and business to the...
