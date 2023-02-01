Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Honda Tells Owners to Stop Driving Recalled Takata Airbag Models
It’s been 15 years since the first Takata airbag recalls were announced, yet the deadly airbags are still killing drivers to this day. Despite warning after warning, many drivers still haven’t had their airbags replaced — and, thanks to parts shortages, many have never even had the opportunity. Now, Honda is putting its foot down about the recalled cars, telling owners to stop driving their vehicles until those faulty airbags are replaced.
I’m a mechanic – six cars’ expenses ruined my customers’ lives and one driver even destroyed his marriage
DAVID Long is an auto mechanic who has seen car repair bills ruin several of his customers’ lives. Fortunately, David made a video highlighting how these car owners incurred their high service expenses so you can avoid making the same mistakes. 2007 GMC Acadia. Long stated that he believes...
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Brasilia, BMW 2002, Dodge Tradesman: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
I don’t know about the weather near you, but here in New York, it’s freezing. The thermometer says it’s 24, but it feels about a thousand degrees colder than that. Even my brief, largely underground commute left me shivering. All this to say: A winter without snow sucks.
Jalopnik
McLaren’s 720S Replacement Will Be Its Last Car Without Electrification
It’s a strange time to be a supercar maker. You have to either throw all your money at developing an entirely new set of electric models, or you have to try and squeeze every last penny from your soon-to-be-illegal gas-powered models. For British automaker McLaren, the end of its internal combustion engine cars is nigh, and it’s preparing to roll out its final model that won’t feature any form of electrification.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
MotorTrend Magazine
Welp, There's Another Most Expensive (New) Car Ever Sold at Auction
We all know how the big RM Sotheby's car auctions typically go. There are some interesting newer models, like a V-12 Aston or maybe a Maserati you forgot existed, and then there's the classic stuff from the Italians that usually wipes the floor of everybody's money. Well, the latest auction this week put every other car in its place, as it was a one-of-a-kind supercar that set a record for the most-expensive "new" car ever sold at auction.
Trash or Treasure?
If the results from the 2023 Scottsdale, AZ auctions are any indication then there is more treasure than trash and apparently, it’s worth looking for trash to turn into treasure. Finding Old Cars recently attended Barrett-Jackson, Bonhams, RM Sotheby’s and Motorsport Auto Group auctions in Scottsdale, AZ to see if any of the vehicles that have been submitted to our site could indeed be treasures. A few makes and models stood out as we perused the thousands of vehicles that are part of the annual Mecca for collector car enthusiasts.
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station
Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
Is Harbor Freight’s Hercules 20V 1/2 in. Compact 3-Speed Impact Wrench a Bargain Bolt-Buster?
Peter NelsonCheesy name aside, this unit's served me quite well.
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
torquenews.com
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
motor1.com
Watch Audi e-tron battery pack get ejected during crash
We see reports about electric car crashes nearly every day, which makes sense since people are paying very close attention to the new technology and its overall safety. Sometimes, EV crashes can lead to massive fires that prove difficult to extinguish, though it is rare. Apparently, in some cases, an EVs battery pack can also become a projectile during a collision.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Top Speed
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Is Here, And It’s Downright Crazy!
In the recent past, there’s been a lot of speculation about Kawasaki’s plan to resurrect entry-level inline-four motorcycles in a modern avatar. Putting all this to rest, Team Green has now taken the wraps off the 2023 Ninja ZX-4R and launched it in America. The newest Ninja is the world’s most powerful 400cc motorcycle in the modern era, complete with high-shelf components from head to toe. Here are all its details.
6th-Gen GM Small Block V8 Is Great News
Electrification isn’t all the future holds after all…. The future is electric is a phrase we’ve heard constantly over the past couple years or so. The saying has become cliché, like asking someone how they’re doing when you don’t want to hear a genuine answer, however many have bought into it lock, stock, and barrel. For those people, GM’s announcement that will be creating a next-gen Small Block V8 engine is probably absolutely shocking if not deeply offensive.
Comments / 0