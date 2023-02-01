Read full article on original website
Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be
The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500
Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Teased In A Cloud Of Tire Smoke
An official debut will take place in March. The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year. There will inevitably be a plethora of special trims to follow, not to mention ultra-high-performance pony cars with excessive horsepower. Some of those won't be at dealerships, however, and this teaser from Ford Performance shows one of them.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver changes: A look at all the ride changes ahead of The Clash
The NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially begins with The Clash inside LA Coliseum on Sunday, then is jumpstarted officially on Feb. 19 with the Daytona 500. So you have some time to get acclimated to the driver changes and ride switches for 2023, like Kyle Busch in the No. 8 car.
Ross Chastain Has Epic Response to NASCAR Making His Move a Penalty
Nobody will ever “send it” quite like Ross Chastain ever again. NASCAR recently banned the driver’s epic “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville, much to the dismay of race fans. Chastain, though, is taking it in stride. Chastain rode the wall and, quite literally, put the...
NBC Sports
New NASCAR Cup season features several changes
While NASCAR looks back in celebrating its 75th season, there’s plenty new for the sport heading into the 2023 campaign. Driver moves and schedule changes and are among some of the big changes this year. Here’s a look at some of the changes this season in Cup:. Drivers.
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)
The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
Hot tempers? Rookie stars? 5 things to know ahead of NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum
Could the Clash at the Coliseum become a NASCAR Cup Series points race next year with the track at Fontana undergoing reconstruction? It is entertaining enough.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst
Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
CAR AND DRIVER
This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes
From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
23XI Racing Celebrates Jordan Day With Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick
Jordan Day isn’t just about basketball. Of course, NASCAR gets in on it with some help from 23XI Racing stars Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. His Airness, Michael Jordan, has already made a huge impact on the sport. His team is poised for a big year. The 2022 season...
Clash Practice Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR practice results from the Clash at the LA Coliseum. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. The Los Angeles Coliseum will host an exhibition race for the NASCAR Cup Series tomorrow. Today, the field rolls to the track for practice and qualifying. View Clash practice results from the...
