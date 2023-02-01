ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be

The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500

Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Teased In A Cloud Of Tire Smoke

An official debut will take place in March. The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year. There will inevitably be a plethora of special trims to follow, not to mention ultra-high-performance pony cars with excessive horsepower. Some of those won't be at dealerships, however, and this teaser from Ford Performance shows one of them.
New NASCAR Cup season features several changes

While NASCAR looks back in celebrating its 75th season, there’s plenty new for the sport heading into the 2023 campaign. Driver moves and schedule changes and are among some of the big changes this year. Here’s a look at some of the changes this season in Cup:. Drivers.
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst

Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes

From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
