Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?

Patriots Country highlights a six-pack of players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas , the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.

NFL Draft season unofficially began on Tuesday with the commencement of practices for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Over the next three days, more than 100 prospects will participate in practices and one-on-one drills; in preparation for the game on Sat, Feb. 4.

Among the Pats contingent in attendance will be defensive line coach Demarcus Covington , who is expected to serve as the American team's defensive coordinator under head coach (and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during the week’s events, here are six prospective Patriots that might raise an eyebrow for team scouts throughout the week.

OFFENSE

Dawand Jones: RT, Ohio State

With Isaiah Wynn likely to depart via free agency, right tackle may be the Patriots most pressing need heading into the offseason. At 6-8, 360 pounds, Jones is a true physical force. He is a powerful and dedicated blocker who is at his best when opening running lanes. However, he can also use his size and length to powerfully secure the edge in pass protection. Though his weight sometimes causes him to be a bit immobile, Jones should be a strong fit in gap-run schemes favored by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Ryan Hayes: LT, Michigan

Like Jones, Hayes cuts an imposing figure at 6-7, 307 pounds. Though he primarily aligns at left tackle, his mobility and arm length may allow him to play inside as well. Hayes struggles with balance and his base when forced to redirect too quickly. He is capable of resisting his competition as a run blocker, with the ability to seal the edge and stifle the blindside rush. With the Patriots history of drawing from the Michigan well, their scouts should have a sharp eye on Hayes this week.

Xavier Hutchinson: WR, Iowa State

Hutchinson will be among the most-watched prospects in Mobile for good reason. The Cyclone standout is a versatile receiver with good size and the ability to get open in numerous ways. Hutchinson possesses the strength to resist arm tackles and gain significant yards after the catch. Still, there are some questions regarding his long speed. As such, he may be better suited to a move inside as a big slot option in O’Brien’s offense, perhaps as an heir apparent to impending free agent Jakobi Meyers. Should he perform as expected, Hutchinson may find himself climbing the draft boards of several receiver-needy teams.

DEFENSE

Keeanu Benton: NT, Wisconsin

While New England’s defensive line demonstrated improvement against both the run and pass in 2022, they are still lacking a dedicated presence at nose tackle. Benton is a sizable nose tackle capable of absorbing space on the inside. At 6-3, 312, he has the frame and ability to take on double teams and become an impactful player in the run game. Though his range in passing downs might be limited, Benton could be a solid rotational piece in the Pats’ defensive front.

Kyu Blu Kelly: CB, Stanford

If the Patriots are looking to return to their man cover schemes, Blu Kelly is someone the Pats should be watching. As a former track star, he possesses both the speed and athleticism to remain in step with receivers in coverage. While most proficient in man coverage, Blu Kelly has the ability to play in some Cover 3, as well. He is aggressive at the catch point, but could use some improvement in his engagement when playing off-coverage. Still, he is likely to be among the best potential fits for New England at perimeter corner in Mobile this week.

Christopher Smith: S, Georgia

Should long time team captain and safety Devin McCourty opt for retirement, the Pats will have a need at free safety. Smith has been a solid ‘jack-of-all-trades’ for the National Champions, aligning at free, as well as in the box and even at the nickel. In fact, he even blocked a field goal and took it back for a touchdown in the SEC Championship against LSU. Smith is primarily known for his high football IQ, a trait which would endear him to fellow safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips as a member of the Patriots. His aptitude to understand coverage techniques, as well as communicating with teammates, already has him drawing comparisons to McCourty.

The 2023 Senior Bowl is set for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Sat, Feb 4 from Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .