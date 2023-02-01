ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State

A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
What To Wear For The Arctic Blast Ripping Through the Hudson Valley

After what felt like the warmest January in history, Hudson Valley residents are hunkering down for an arctic blast heading their way. According to the National Weather Service parts of the Hudson Valley will be feeling the cold burn of winter with - 3-degree weather. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel something like -21 degrees across the Hudson Valley. Some spots in Ulster County are expected to experience a -40 degree wind chill.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Important Message Posted On Specials Board By Diner, NY

A family-run diner in the Hudson Valley this week posted something unusual instead of the afternoon specials. Mike's Diner in Cairo on Wednesday had an after-breakfast note to their customers that they posted on their Facebook page where they would normally post the menu. If you are familiar with Mike's...
CAIRO, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
