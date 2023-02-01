ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ALGS Split One Playoffs plagued by visa issues and some favorite teams are at risk of missing the tournament

By Adam Snavely
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

VALORANT players flock to one role when picking agents at every single rank

In any team game, it’s important for everyone to have specific roles, often in the form of support or offense. In VALORANT, the current 20 agents are divided into four different roles—duelist, sentinel, initiator, and controller. Duelists come equipped with utility that allows them to be aggressive, enter...
dotesports.com

Apex London LAN aims to avoid past mistakes by including COVID plan

The 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs starts on Thursday, Feb. 2, running until Sunday, Feb. 5. Forty international Apex teams will compete to be crowned the Split One champions, and earn Playoff Points in the first LAN event of the season. Previously, DarkZero Esports won the 2022 Championship, but many...
dotesports.com

Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals

Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
dotesports.com

Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe

Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
dotesports.com

RAMZES leaves Darksiders, opens the way for potential Team Secret rumors

RAMZES has left Darksiders after the Eastern European team failed to qualify for the Lima Major, meaning he is a free agent heading into the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour—with rumors already flying about his next stop. In a detailed voice message on his Telegram page, RAMZES discussed his...
dotesports.com

Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel

The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
dotesports.com

C9 unleashes support Kalista to keep unbeaten start to 2023 LCS Spring Split alive

Cloud9 and CLG came into week two of the LCS Spring Split both sporting clean 2-0 records on the season, but it was C9 who emerged from their contest with their winning streak still intact. In just over 26 minutes, C9 dismantled CLG, posting a final gold differential of 14,000 in the one-sided bout.
dotesports.com

4 VALORANT agents are more valued by players the higher their rank is

When the skill level gets higher as you climb the ranks of competitive VALORANT, some agents emerge as more valuable than others. Whereas agents that are more viable to solo playmakers such as Reyna and Phoenix start to fall off, agents that provide more support to an overall composition become more viable.
dotesports.com

Audio issues force one-hour delay of LCS week 2, day 2 start

Another unexpected delay has plagued the world of professional League of Legends, this time impacting more than simply the viewers’ experience. The LCS broadcast issued a statement today, saying that all of today’s games have been pushed back an hour due to an ongoing hardware issue, starting with the opening match between Cloud9 and FlyQuest. This issue appears to be unable to be remedied in a timely manner without disrupting today’s scheduled matches, so all teams will be heading back to their facilities to play remotely.
dotesports.com

All BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR dates

The dates for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May have been set. The RMRs are the final qualifiers for the Major. Before them, each region hosts open and closed qualifiers for teams that have not directly booked a spot in their respective RMR. Certain teams receive invites for the closed qualifier via Valve’s regional CS:GO standings.
dotesports.com

ALGS fans allegedly forced to hide Ukraine flag at Split One Playoffs

The ALGS Split One Playoffs kicked off on Feb. 2, bringing peak Apex Legends esports to London, United Kingdom. But the tournament has already faced controversy with a fan claiming on Twitter that security allegedly forced them to put away the Ukrainian flag they brought to support Pioneer player Max-Strafe—who is competing online due to travel restrictions thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player

Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
dotesports.com

FlyQuest will continue to play without starting support for week 2 of 2023 LCS Spring Split

After the explosive start to the organization’s 2023 LCS Spring Split, FlyQuest has already established itself as one of the strongest teams in the competitive North American League of Legends scene. But the scary part about this roster is that they haven’t even reached their full power, and unfortunately for their supporters, they won’t be for at least another week.
dotesports.com

When is FNCS Major 1? Fortnite Champion Series start date and time

Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Major 1 will be the first of four Majors Epic Games has planned for Fortnite‘s esports calendar in 2023. The best teams will qualify for the FNCS Global Championship, which will be a LAN event in Denmark. 2023 has everything to be the most competitive...
dotesports.com

Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch

Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
dotesports.com

League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast

Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
dotesports.com

Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible

Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy