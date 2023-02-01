ALGS Split One Playoffs plagued by visa issues and some favorite teams are at risk of missing the tournament

Read full article on original website
Here are the most important matches to watch in final week of the 2023 LEC Winter regular season
Ever since the 2023 LEC Winter Split began a couple of weeks ago, fireworks have been lighting up the Berlin skies as Europe’s best League of Legends teams furiously battle for a spot in the tournament’s upcoming group stage. Eight of the league’s 10 teams will move on...
VALORANT players flock to one role when picking agents at every single rank
In any team game, it’s important for everyone to have specific roles, often in the form of support or offense. In VALORANT, the current 20 agents are divided into four different roles—duelist, sentinel, initiator, and controller. Duelists come equipped with utility that allows them to be aggressive, enter...
Apex London LAN aims to avoid past mistakes by including COVID plan
The 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs starts on Thursday, Feb. 2, running until Sunday, Feb. 5. Forty international Apex teams will compete to be crowned the Split One champions, and earn Playoff Points in the first LAN event of the season. Previously, DarkZero Esports won the 2022 Championship, but many...
Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals
Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
RAMZES leaves Darksiders, opens the way for potential Team Secret rumors
RAMZES has left Darksiders after the Eastern European team failed to qualify for the Lima Major, meaning he is a free agent heading into the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour—with rumors already flying about his next stop. In a detailed voice message on his Telegram page, RAMZES discussed his...
Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
C9 unleashes support Kalista to keep unbeaten start to 2023 LCS Spring Split alive
Cloud9 and CLG came into week two of the LCS Spring Split both sporting clean 2-0 records on the season, but it was C9 who emerged from their contest with their winning streak still intact. In just over 26 minutes, C9 dismantled CLG, posting a final gold differential of 14,000 in the one-sided bout.
4 VALORANT agents are more valued by players the higher their rank is
When the skill level gets higher as you climb the ranks of competitive VALORANT, some agents emerge as more valuable than others. Whereas agents that are more viable to solo playmakers such as Reyna and Phoenix start to fall off, agents that provide more support to an overall composition become more viable.
Audio issues force one-hour delay of LCS week 2, day 2 start
Another unexpected delay has plagued the world of professional League of Legends, this time impacting more than simply the viewers’ experience. The LCS broadcast issued a statement today, saying that all of today’s games have been pushed back an hour due to an ongoing hardware issue, starting with the opening match between Cloud9 and FlyQuest. This issue appears to be unable to be remedied in a timely manner without disrupting today’s scheduled matches, so all teams will be heading back to their facilities to play remotely.
All BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR dates
The dates for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May have been set. The RMRs are the final qualifiers for the Major. Before them, each region hosts open and closed qualifiers for teams that have not directly booked a spot in their respective RMR. Certain teams receive invites for the closed qualifier via Valve’s regional CS:GO standings.
ALGS fans allegedly forced to hide Ukraine flag at Split One Playoffs
The ALGS Split One Playoffs kicked off on Feb. 2, bringing peak Apex Legends esports to London, United Kingdom. But the tournament has already faced controversy with a fan claiming on Twitter that security allegedly forced them to put away the Ukrainian flag they brought to support Pioneer player Max-Strafe—who is competing online due to travel restrictions thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player
Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
FlyQuest will continue to play without starting support for week 2 of 2023 LCS Spring Split
After the explosive start to the organization’s 2023 LCS Spring Split, FlyQuest has already established itself as one of the strongest teams in the competitive North American League of Legends scene. But the scary part about this roster is that they haven’t even reached their full power, and unfortunately for their supporters, they won’t be for at least another week.
When is FNCS Major 1? Fortnite Champion Series start date and time
Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Major 1 will be the first of four Majors Epic Games has planned for Fortnite‘s esports calendar in 2023. The best teams will qualify for the FNCS Global Championship, which will be a LAN event in Denmark. 2023 has everything to be the most competitive...
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
Keeping things simple: 3 VALORANT agents that are the toughest to win with at Silver and Gold ranks
Many of the newer agents that have released in VALORANT are tempting for many players to try out since they bring a ton of new abilities to the battlefield that can help turn the tides of a fight. But some agents are tougher to win with than others, especially when they require a lot more coordination and cooperation from the rest of one’s team.
Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible
Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.
