ALGS Split One Playoffs plagued by visa issues and some favorite teams are at risk of missing the tournament

Another unexpected delay has plagued the world of professional League of Legends, this time impacting more than simply the viewers’ experience. The LCS broadcast issued a statement today, saying that all of today’s games have been pushed back an hour due to an ongoing hardware issue, starting with the opening match between Cloud9 and FlyQuest. This issue appears to be unable to be remedied in a timely manner without disrupting today’s scheduled matches, so all teams will be heading back to their facilities to play remotely.

1 DAY AGO