ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ funeral brings tears, calls for justice in Memphis

By David Royer, Shay Arthur, Shay Simon, Associated Press
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipyQl_0kYx9Gy600

Watch the full video of the service here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — The funeral for Tyre Nichols , the 29-year-old motorist who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, was held Wednesday in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Nichols was laid to rest at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd. in Memphis.

“Tyre was a beautiful person and for this to happen to him it’s just unimaginable,” said his mother, RowVaughn Wells, through tears. “I promise you the only thing that’s keeping me going is the fact that I really, truly believe my son was sent here on an assignment from God.”

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, delivered a “call to action” during the service.

“Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God that that body and that child will be safe for the rest of his life,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “This violent act was not in the pursuit of public safety, it was not in the interest of keeping the public safe because one must ask, if it’s not in the interest of keeping the public safe then Tyre Nichols would be with us here today.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVGtC_0kYx9Gy600
    Tyre Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells, speaks at his funeral with Rev. Al Sharpton (left), husband Rodney Wells (behind) and attorney Ben Crump (right).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sp3qk_0kYx9Gy600
    Tyre Nichols Celebration of Life program (handout)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcE2J_0kYx9Gy600
    Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8ZLO_0kYx9Gy600
    Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton speaking at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTWRY_0kYx9Gy600
    Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump delivers a call to action at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnRpp_0kYx9Gy600
    Tyre’s sisters speak at his funeral in Memphis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivvOc_0kYx9Gy600
    Tyre’s family shares their memories and speaks at his funeral in Memphis

Harris delivered and impassioned speech calling on Congress to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act , a broad package of police reforms that include a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.

Harris said the beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by five Black police officers was a violent act that went against the stated mission of police to ensure public safety.

“It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe, because one must ask, was not it in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us today? Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe,” she said.

Sharpton said the officers who beat Nichols might have acted differently if there was real accountability for their actions. He also said he believes that if Nichols had been white, “you wouldn’t have beat him like that.”

“We understand that there are concerns about public safety. We understand that there are needs that deal with crime,” Sharpton said.

“But you don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself. You don’t stand up to thugs in the street becoming thugs yourself. You don’t fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an unarmed man. That ain’t the police. That’s punks,” he said, to rousing applause from the crowd.

In a press conference after the funeral, Sharpton and Crump also talked about the importance of passing the George Floyd Policing Act and getting justice for all families impacted by police violence.

The Nichols family has agreed to head to Washington D.C. next week for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address .

Nichols was pepper-sprayed, beaten and kicked after running from a traffic stop toward his parents’ home in southeast Memphis the night of Jan. 7. He died three days later, severely injured in a hospital.

The latest on Tyre Nichols:

According to his obituary:

“Tyre DeAndre Nichols was born on June 5, 1993, in Sacramento, California to RowVaughn Wells and Steven Nichols (deceased). He was the youngest of four siblings. After high school, Tyre moved around until he decided to make Memphis his home. He was preparing to make Memphis his permanent home for himself and his son, Milo.

Tyre loved skateboarding, watching the sunset, photography, and most of all helping people. He had the most infectious smile.”

Five former Memphis Police officers , members of Memphis Police Department’s recently disbanded SCORPION Unit , have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Two more have been relieved of duty, along with two sheriff’s deputies. Three fire department employees who responded have also been fired.

Man recalls physical encounter with SCORPION police unit before Nichols death

Tuesday night, Nichols’ family joined community activists and religious leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton at the Memphis church where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous Mountaintop speech on the eve of his assassination, calling for unity and change.

“We have a long fight ahead of us but we have to stay strong for it, so ‘Justice for Tyre. Justice for Tyre,’” Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

Rev. Al Sharpton addresses online rumor about Tyre Nichols

The Rev. Al Sharpton wanted to make one thing clear the night before Tyre Nichols‘ funeral: No rumor will stop the pursuit of justice. Nichols was severely beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Jan. 10, Nichols died as a result of the injuries he sustained. On Jan. 20, the Memphis Police Department fired five Black officers involved in the beating. On Jan. 27, the video of Nichols’ beating was released to the public. On Jan. 30, the department “relieved” a White officer of his duties and suspended another officer on Jan. 31.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said. The man had started a confrontation with another person inside the library, and when officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and shot one of them, McAlister said. The other officer drew his weapon, shooting and killing the man. McAlister did not identify the officers, but the man killed was identified as Torence Jackson Jr., 28, of Indianapolis. All three were Black men.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Duo charged with felony after vandalizing cemetery

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the recent spell of winter weather, two Bono men apparently thought it would be fun to tamper with some tombstones, but it was no fun when the move landed them behind bars. According to an incident report, 32-year-old Cody Cox and 53-year-old Joe Long were...
BROOKLAND, AR
KNOE TV8

Earthquake reported Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
RIDGELY, TN
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy