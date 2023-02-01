Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Black school children need home, community, school support
Louisiana has an education problem that starts in our homes, in our neighborhoods, in our municipalities and in our parishes. Collectively, we know we have a problem — yet we ignore it. Black people comprise about 13% of the nation's population. Black children comprise about 13% of the national...
theadvocate.com
Applications open for Ochsner STAR Summer Scholars Program
Applications have opened for the Ochsner STAR (Science, Technology, Academic, Research) Summer Scholars Program. STAR, Ochsner Health’s legacy high school program, was created to increase student access to science and academic research in Louisiana. STAR provides students, particularly those with limited means or access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education), a cost-free opportunity to explore the world of health care.
inregister.com
Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
brproud.com
By 2030, more than 60 percent of Louisiana’s population will have a higher education
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Louisiana Board of Regents, only 47% of Louisiana’s residents have a higher education. The board says in order for the state to move forward, that number must be higher. “We are a state gripped by poverty, and poverty crushes hope,”...
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column:Methodists making decisions
The decision of 59 United Methodist churches in Louisiana to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church was approved last month. The vote to leave is described as part of a division between traditionalists and progressives in the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist, my church, is in...
klax-tv.com
LDAF Accepting Applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., announced LDAF is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Applications must be received no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m.) March 14, 2023. LDAF...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
Loyola Maroon
EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry
Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
q973radio.com
ArkLaTex Area School Closings and Delays
Some schools across Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas are making the decision to close or delay classes as a winter storm brings freezing rain to the region. Claiborne Parish Schools: classes canceled Wednesday. Evangel Christian Academy: starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Glenbrook School: classes canceled Wednesday. NSU Middle Lab and...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
