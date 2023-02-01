ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Applications open for Ochsner STAR Summer Scholars Program

Applications have opened for the Ochsner STAR (Science, Technology, Academic, Research) Summer Scholars Program. STAR, Ochsner Health’s legacy high school program, was created to increase student access to science and academic research in Louisiana. STAR provides students, particularly those with limited means or access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education), a cost-free opportunity to explore the world of health care.
inregister.com

Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
justshortofcrazy.com

The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana

Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column:Methodists making decisions

The decision of 59 United Methodist churches in Louisiana to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church was approved last month. The vote to leave is described as part of a division between traditionalists and progressives in the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist, my church, is in...
Loyola Maroon

EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry

Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
q973radio.com

ArkLaTex Area School Closings and Delays

Some schools across Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas are making the decision to close or delay classes as a winter storm brings freezing rain to the region. Claiborne Parish Schools: classes canceled Wednesday. Evangel Christian Academy: starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Glenbrook School: classes canceled Wednesday. NSU Middle Lab and...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

