Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
Vaswani joins MUFG
The Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUFG) has welcomed Laksh Vaswani as senior vice president and global head of trust operations. Based in New York, Vaswani will spearhead strategic business initiatives to aid the growth of the firm’s global securities lending solutions and US custody businesses. He joins...
JTC appoints Dean Blackburn as head of institutional client services
JTC appoints Dean Blackburn as head of institutional client services. JTC has appointed Dean Blackburn as group head of its institutional client services (ICS) division. Blackburn has served in the role on an interim basis since October. Blackburn will lead the division which provides a range of fund and corporate...
