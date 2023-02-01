Read full article on original website
College Football News
Oregon State vs Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Oregon State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Oregon State (9-14), Arizona (20-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
azdesertswarm.com
The success of Arizona women’s basketball also brings scrutiny
A few years ago, Arizona fans would have been thrilled to see the women’s basketball team ranked No. 22, sporting a 16-5 record, tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4 with eight games to go, and firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament. In 2023, the question is why they aren’t even better. It’s the price of success for a head coach and a program.
azdesertswarm.com
Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 40, one shy of McKale Center record, in revenge win over Oregon
To all Pac-12 Player of the Year voters: Azuolas Tubelis just made your decision a lot easier. Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points, one off the McKale Center record for an Arizona player, and the fifth-ranked Wildcats used an early 21-2 run to take control en route to a 91-76 win over Oregon on Thursday night.
allsportstucson.com
Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties
TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
azdesertswarm.com
Don't let Arizona's basketball success distract you from Jedd Fisch continuing to make strides with football
Jedd Fisch is a selfish man. The Arizona football coach could have let Arizona’s basketball teams have the spotlight, you know, with the men ranked fifth in the country and the women 22nd. Both are in the midst of excellent seasons and are deserving of all the attention they can get.
azdesertswarm.com
Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake
In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Oregon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Oregon Ducks are 11-3 against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Oregon and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
520sportstalk.com
Alejandra Castro homers but Softball drops first two games at the Great Western Shootout
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College softball team (2-5) opened play in the great Western Shootout on Thursday at the Pacific Avenue Athletics Complex in Yuma. The Aztecs took an early lead in the 1st inning but the Badgers scored five unanswered runs forcing Pima to play catch-up. Freshman Camila...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
azpm.org
UA swimmer dies of bacterial infection
The Pima County Medical Examiner reports a 23 year old University of Arizona swimmer died of a bacterial infection. The death of Ty Wells was announced on Monday, but no cause was given. Wells was a member of the UA Swimming and Diving program for four years, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Health Sciences & Physiology last May.
Former UArizona swimmer Ty Wells passes away at 23
Ty Wells, a former University of Arizona student athlete and member of the Arizona Swimming & Diving program from 2018 to 2022, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. He was 23 years old.
Tucson, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Marana soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
