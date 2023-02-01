ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

College Football News

Oregon State vs Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Oregon State (9-14), Arizona (20-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

The success of Arizona women’s basketball also brings scrutiny

A few years ago, Arizona fans would have been thrilled to see the women’s basketball team ranked No. 22, sporting a 16-5 record, tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4 with eight games to go, and firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament. In 2023, the question is why they aren’t even better. It’s the price of success for a head coach and a program.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties

TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake

In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Oregon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Oregon Ducks are 11-3 against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Oregon and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

UA swimmer dies of bacterial infection

The Pima County Medical Examiner reports a 23 year old University of Arizona swimmer died of a bacterial infection. The death of Ty Wells was announced on Monday, but no cause was given. Wells was a member of the UA Swimming and Diving program for four years, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Health Sciences & Physiology last May.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rents in Tucson area settle down

Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE

Community Policy