Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
Zodia Custody and SBI to establish crypto asset venture in Japan
Zodia Custody and SBI to establish crypto asset venture in Japan. Crypto asset servicing provider Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings (SBI DAH) are to launch a joint venture in Japan. The joint venture will act as a Japan-based crypto assets custodian, targeting institutional clients. The venture will allow...
assetservicingtimes.com
Esprow launches API management solution
Automated testing and compliance service provider Esprow has launched ETP S-Box, an application programming interface (API) management solution based on its Orchestra technology standard. The service allows users to create, browse, manage, share and export FIX and non-FIX protocol specifications through a single platform. This improves their ability to provide...
assetservicingtimes.com
Standard Chartered approved for ‘wholly foreign owned’ securities firm in Beijing
Standard Chartered approved for ‘wholly foreign owned’ securities firm in Beijing. Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited has been granted in-principle approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to set up a securities firm in Mainland China. With an initial capital injection of RMB 1.05 billion (US$155.6...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund
Pictet selected to provide custody for DNB’s UCITS fund. Norway-based DNB Asset Management (DNB) has selected Pictet Asset Services (Pictet) to provide custody and fund administration services for its Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund. The umbrella fund is a UCITS SICAV and is composed of 17 sub-funds which manage €3...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pardeep Cassells joins HM Treasury’s Accelerated Settlement Taskforce
Pardeep Cassells joins HM Treasury’s Accelerated Settlement Taskforce. Pardeep Cassells has been chosen to represent AccessFintech for the HM Treasury’s Accelerated Settlement Taskforce. The taskforce was launched by the Chancellor in December 2022 to investigate the UK’s potential for faster settlement of financial trades. The taskforce will...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vaswani joins MUFG
The Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUFG) has welcomed Laksh Vaswani as senior vice president and global head of trust operations. Based in New York, Vaswani will spearhead strategic business initiatives to aid the growth of the firm’s global securities lending solutions and US custody businesses. He joins...
Comments / 0