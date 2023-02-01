ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals

FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
FLINT, MI
Queen City News

Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man sentenced in 1997 Michigan homicide case

FLINT, MI – A Michigan man could spend at least the next 20 years of his life behind bars after being sentenced Friday in the 1997 sexual assault and murder of an elderly woman in a small, rural Michigan town. Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Friday, Feb....
LENNON, MI
abc12.com

Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond

The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Tawas man shot and killed by police officer

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas man is dead after being shot by a Michigan state police trooper. According to state police, around 9:00 pm Friday night a trooper and cadet responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch on I75 near the West Federal Highway exit in Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
LENNON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy