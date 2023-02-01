Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Related
Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals
FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
Detroit News
FBI raided pot lobbyist's Midland home in bribery probe of ex-House Speaker Rick Johnson
FBI agents searched the home of a former lobbyist as part of a federal grand jury investigation into whether former House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in exchange for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana businesses, three sources told The Detroit News. The search happened in 2020...
FBI arrests Wayne County cousins for joining violent mob during Jan. 6 insurrection
One of the officers cried out in a video, ‘We’re being trampled’
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
abc12.com
Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
Man sentenced in 1997 Michigan homicide case
FLINT, MI – A Michigan man could spend at least the next 20 years of his life behind bars after being sentenced Friday in the 1997 sexual assault and murder of an elderly woman in a small, rural Michigan town. Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Friday, Feb....
abc12.com
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond
The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
abc12.com
Tawas man shot and killed by police officer
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas man is dead after being shot by a Michigan state police trooper. According to state police, around 9:00 pm Friday night a trooper and cadet responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch on I75 near the West Federal Highway exit in Crawford County.
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Panel sides with former Snyder chief of staff in appeal over Flint water crisis charge
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel sided with the former chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder Thursday, affirming a motion to dismiss a felony perjury charge against Jarrod Agen stemming from the Flint water crisis. After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that prosecutors erred in having a judge act as...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
abc12.com
Solicitation for murder charges against East Tawas councilman are dismissed
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors dropped charges against an East Tawas city councilman accused of hiring a hitman after a key witness died. Investigators say Michael Mooney offered to pay Daniel Blackhawk to kill Blackhawk's step-mother and half brother so he could inherit a hefty sum from his father.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
abc12.com
43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop
TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
AG Nessel charges woman with posing as certified therapist who treated children with autism
LANSING, MI -- Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged an Oakland County woman with multiple felonies after the woman allegedly falsified documentation in order to get hired at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton where she then practiced medicine without a license. Kimberly Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over for trial...
Comments / 4