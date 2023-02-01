Read full article on original website
Shreveport-Bossier CTB’s Jessica Rodgers and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, Graduate from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Jessica Rodgers, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau’s (SBCTB) convention sales manager and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, director of administration for SBCTB from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas Adds New Board Member from Shreveport-Bossier
Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkansas (RMHCA) is excited to announce the addition of Roy Griggs, President & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald’s Owner/Operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective...
House approved plans to create a $45 million fund to attract home insurers back to the state
BATON ROUGE – The House on Wednesday approved bills to spend up to $45 million to. encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or. were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations Committee approved the two bills Tuesday before...
