Louisiana State

Shreveport-Bossier CTB’s Jessica Rodgers and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, Graduate from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Jessica Rodgers, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau’s (SBCTB) convention sales manager and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice, CAP, director of administration for SBCTB from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.
SHREVEPORT, LA

