ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it

Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
BALTIMORE, MD
batterypower.com

Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more

While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Baltimore Sun

From patience to pressure: Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde looking forward to Orioles’ ‘non-rebuild mode’

Part of what made Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde the Orioles’ choices to lead the organization through a rebuild is that each had been through one before. That experience also offers them insight into when that process is over. On Friday morning, both signaled the end of Baltimore’s teardown, one that began in earnest when Elias was hired from the Houston Astros as executive vice president and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher

The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

No lease extension for Camden Yards: What it means and doesn’t

The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to what they called a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. The team was not planning to exercise that option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced its decision. With no extension, the lease is set to expire at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training

Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'I'm optimistic they'll stay': Orioles fans remain positive over talks of team's future

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are now working with the state to broker a deal that will keep the team in Baltimore long-term, according to a joint statement from CEO John Angelos and Gov. Wes Moore. In that joint statement, the two committed to helping revitalize and develop the area surrounding Camden Yards.The statement from the team and the state's new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. The team was not planning to exercise that option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke...
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles lease saga rolls on with no short-term extension

There are now 56 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. It’s exactly eight weeks from today. Fittingly, with the news of his retirement this week, that’s Darren O’Day number of days remaining until real baseball is back. The number 56 was worn by Kyle Bradish in 2022. If he can become a more memorable number 56 than O’Day, that would be pretty good for him and for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ravens offseason preview: Who are the potential offensive coordinators?

The Baltimore Ravens have been conducting interviews for their open offensive coordinator position. They are hoping to find a coach that can turn around the Ravens' offense from last season's disappointing performance. Video above: Ravens season review press conference highlight. The new coach will have his hands full, especially with...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

#23. Baltimore Ravens

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy