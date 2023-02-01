ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Shore News Network

78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing their search for a suspect who sucker punched an elderly man, knocking him out and robbing him on January 2. This week, detectives with the Philadelphia Central Division Detective Department released a video of the brutal attack. On January 2, at approximately 4:18 pm, the victim, a 78-year-old male, was on the 100 block of North Broad Street when a suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face rendering him unconscious. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. Polce are seeking two black males The post 78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Ajae Bey – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old missing juvenile Ajae Bey. She was last seen on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:18 P.M., on the 63XX block of Norwood Street. She is 5’6″, 209 lbs., medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds

A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

