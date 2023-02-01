Read full article on original website
78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing their search for a suspect who sucker punched an elderly man, knocking him out and robbing him on January 2. This week, detectives with the Philadelphia Central Division Detective Department released a video of the brutal attack. On January 2, at approximately 4:18 pm, the victim, a 78-year-old male, was on the 100 block of North Broad Street when a suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face rendering him unconscious. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. Polce are seeking two black males The post 78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Main Line Media News
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
Veteran prosecutor returns to Philly DA’s homicide unit following ‘road rage’ incident
Later this month, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci is scheduled to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom to prosecute a murder trial connected to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The case is a far cry from the kinds of crimes fielded by the insurance fraud division of the District...
southjerseyobserver.com
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Main Line Media News
Philly man who was charged as getaway driver in tri-county robbery spree headed to prison
NORRISTOWN — Prison is the next stop for a Philadelphia man who was the getaway driver during a string of gunpoint robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties and Philadelphia. Alim Charles Swinton III, 44, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, was sentenced in...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Ajae Bey – From the 35th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old missing juvenile Ajae Bey. She was last seen on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:18 P.M., on the 63XX block of Norwood Street. She is 5’6″, 209 lbs., medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and...
Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds
A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
Cumberland County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland Co…
Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
