ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How cold air impacts tire pressure

By Kylee Miller
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPVk8_0kYwy8iK00

How cold air impacts tire pressure 01:30

(CBS DETROIT) - In Michigan, we are no stranger to cold temperatures this week, as we are experiencing a cold air blast.

Now have you ever got into your car and seen the low tire pressure light turn on? Well, there's a correlation between air temperatures and tire pressure.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller is with the NEXT Weather Tracker explaining how cold air impacts tire pressure.

When the air temperature rises, the pressure rises. When temperatures cool, the air pressure goes down.

Cold air is more dense, so the molecules lose energy and don't move as fast. For about every 10-degree temperature drop, the tire loses about 1 to 2 PSI.

You can also replicate this with balloons. When the balloon is inside, molecules are happy and moving around a lot, bumping into the sidewalls of the balloon. In this case the tires walls. When it gets cold, the molecules stop moving as much and that causes the balloon or tires to deflate.

So when you hear your NEXT Weather team talking about the arctic air, check your tires.

Comments / 3

Michael Bolinskey
3d ago

just go to your mechanic and ask for your summer air to be replaced with winter air. simple fix.

Reply
3
Related
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
abc12.com

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Mid-Michigan on Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Arctic weather will return to Mid-Michigan to end the work week. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the region from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday, when feels-like temperatures are expected to fall below -15 degrees. People or animals who are outdoors for...
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan university near Lake Superior gets a snow day

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – Wintery weather on Michigan’s northern coast means a snow day for some college students. Lake Superior State University announced Friday morning, Feb. 3, that campus is closed today due to weather conditions. The university is in Sault Ste. Marie, which is experiencing wind chills as low as –30 degrees.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Using energy during off-peak hours can reduce your electric bill: What to know

DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

WWJ hosts Winter Survival Radiothon to benefit THAW

(CBS DETROIT) - The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) hosted its annual Winter Survival Radiothon event in conjunction with WWJ Newsradio 950 on Friday. THAW's mission is to empower Michigan families by keeping them healthy, safe and warm. But in order to do so, they need to raise money. "Today, we are raising money for THAW, the Heat and Warmth Fund," WWJ Newsradio 950 news director Rob Davidek said. "It's the 20th annual WWJ Winter Survival Radiothon for THAW. We've been doing it 20 years, raising money, really for kids, for families, for seniors. THAW is a great organization. They've been around for 38 years."The 14-hour event features an online auction, hourly incentives and generous listeners calling in to make those donations. 
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught

If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming

The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy