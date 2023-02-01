What Does Satvik Sathi’s NFT Resignation Look Like?. What Is Satvik Sethi Planning after leaving Mastercard?. Less than 24 hours ago, the former NFT Product Lead at Mastercard Satvik Sethi announced his resignation – for controversial reasons. In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Web3 expert claimed he had been ‘harassed’, “underpaid”, and “disrespected” by the giant corporation. From losing his VISA to struggling to make ends meet and a new open-edition NFT drop, here’s the story as he said it – and the community’s reaction:

1 DAY AGO