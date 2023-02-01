Spencer's heading back to Montana, but the journey is not going to be easy. Spencer Dutton is coming home, and it's about time. 1923's mysterious wild animal hunter is about to make the long trip from Kenya to Montana, where the situation is dire. His brother is dead and his uncle is dying, and the ranch is being hit hard by drought. It's devastating, but star Brandon Sklenar says it's exactly what the traumatized WWI vet needs. "As tragic as it is, it's ultimately what he's been looking for for years, which is something to live for. A mission, other than the one he's been on, which hasn't been the healthiest," Sklenar tells TV Guide. "He has purpose finally, really divine purpose for the first time in years."

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO