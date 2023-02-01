B-CU Marching Wildcats head to Atlanta for Battle of the Bands. What you need to know.

Read full article on original website
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports
The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
South Atlanta, Jonesboro and Pebblebrook celebrate 2023 signees
The 2023 National Signing Day saw student athletes around the country, including around the Atlanta Metro, sign their National Letters of Intent.
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
Yahoo Sports
'It was a whirlwind': Flowery Branch man a finalist for Braves PA announcer job
Feb. 3—Cary Clayborn woke up Friday morning as a finalist for a job he might as well have dreamed up overnight. On Wednesday, the Flowery Branch resident auditioned against 11 other candidates to become the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves. If selected, he'll soon be the next resounding voice heard by more than 41,000 fans at Truist Park when the Braves take the field Opening Day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
Morehouse College to hire alumnus, FBS assistant as coach
Morehouse College appears ready to name its next head coach, and he's an alumnus of the program. The post Morehouse College to hire alumnus, FBS assistant as coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
West Georgian
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show
Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies
Maynard Jackson served as Atlanta's mayor from 1974-1982 and 1990-1994.
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that the narrative surrounding the city’s new public safety training center “...
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
