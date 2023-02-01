ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

B-CU Marching Wildcats head to Atlanta for Battle of the Bands. What you need to know.

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports

The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta

Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
ATLANTA, GA
Yahoo Sports

'It was a whirlwind': Flowery Branch man a finalist for Braves PA announcer job

Feb. 3—Cary Clayborn woke up Friday morning as a finalist for a job he might as well have dreamed up overnight. On Wednesday, the Flowery Branch resident auditioned against 11 other candidates to become the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves. If selected, he'll soon be the next resounding voice heard by more than 41,000 fans at Truist Park when the Braves take the field Opening Day.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
West Georgian

UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy