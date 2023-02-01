ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USC News

Mayor names USC’s Erroll Southers to L.A. police commission

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday named USC’s Erroll Southers to the city’s Board of Police Commissioners. Southers, the university’s associate senior vice president of safety and risk assurance, is a former FBI special agent who also served as assistant chief of homeland security and intelligence at the Los Angeles World Airports Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy