PHILADELPHIA — For a 24-year-old quarterback, Jalen Hurts has already done things a majority of players at the most important position in football will never do. He made College Football Playoff appearances in all four seasons, with two different power five schools, became a Heisman finalist, an NFL MVP finalist, and is now an NFC champion playing in Super Bowl LVII.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO