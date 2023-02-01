Read full article on original website
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
KCCI.com
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
KCCI.com
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
KCCI.com
Tree removal ongoing on Gray's Lake
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working until at least Feb. 3 to remove invasive trees in an area near Gray’s Lake. The city of Des Moines told KCCI the tree removal is to help improve the health of this forested area. This area is also part of...
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
KBUR
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child exploitation charges. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem of Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday, February 1st to 360 months in prison. According to Court Documents, in 2019 and 2020 Solem communicated with multiple minor...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly threatens to kill mother
A West Des Moines man allegedly threatened to kill his mother Wednesday night in the course of a domestic dispute. Ali Abdulmajeed Mah Al Hakeem, 28, of 6387 Vista Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree harassment. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Vista...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
KCCI.com
DMPS parents call for more security after two guns found in high schools in two weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some parents are calling on the Des Moines Public School district to step up security after police confiscated two guns at schools in as many weeks. Lindsay LaGrange has three middle schoolers that will eventually go to East High School, but as they grow closer and closer to freshman year, she worries about the security measures in place to keep kids safe.
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Facing Influx Of Des Moines Wells Fargo Workers
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines' busy Jordan Creek Mall area could be getting even busier, with news that hundreds of downtown Des Moines Wells Fargo employees will be moved to the Jordan Creek Wells Fargo campus. West Des Moines City Engineer Eric Peterson says while it's not known how many of those employees will work from home and how many will drive to work, it's safe to say, the traffic has gotten steadily busier in the area since the land south of I-80 and west of I-35 was developed two decades ago.
