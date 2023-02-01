ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
SEATTLE, WA
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

