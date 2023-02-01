Read full article on original website
What Dolphins Defense Should Look Like with Fangio
Breaking down the scheme that's helped make Vic Fangio one of the most respected defensive coaches around
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Report: One team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Analyst believes Steelers should sign former first-round DT in free agency
The Steelers defensive line is aging. CBS Sports believes Pittsburgh should sign Washington's 2018 first-round pick in free agency. If DT Daron Payne does hit the open market as he's expected to, the Steelers should prioritize signing him above anyone else, according to Jordan Dajani. "It's difficult to stand out...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
