The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.

9 HOURS AGO