Five takeaways from Florida's 72-67 loss to Kentucky
Just three days after securing a historic home win over No. 2 Tennessee, Florida had an opportunity to truly prove itself and shift from NCAA Tournament bubble to strong at-large bid contender. But as Saturday night's matchup between the Gators (13-10; 6-4 SEC) and Kentucky (16-7; 7-3) got underway, it...
FINAL: Kentucky 72 Florida 67
— Oscar Tshiebwe has fouled out (felt like that should've happened a while ago) with 1:38 remaining. — Castleton hit both free throws and Florida trails by five thanks to a 13-2 run. — Two HUGE free throws coming up for the Gators, who have a chance to cut Kentucky's...
No. 2 Tennessee knocks off No. 25 Auburn in defensive slugfest
Offense was optional in No. 2 Tennessee's 46-43 win over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena, where the Vols knocked off former head coach Bruce Pearl in his return to Knoxville. Both teams combined to shoot 5-for-48 from behind the three-point line and each squad shot...
PHOTOS: No. 2 Tennessee holds off No. 25 Auburn, Part Two
Saturday was a tough but ultimately good day for Tennessee basketball, and Caitie McMekin from The Knoxville News Sentinel was on hand to capture the action. The second-ranked Vols never trailed in the final 30-plus minutes but never pulled away, either, and they held on for a 46-43 win over 25th-ranked Auburn in front of a capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Rucker: Winning rock fights is big, but Vols need fewer rock fights
Rule No. 1 in sports sits atop the list for a reason. It should never be broken. You never, ever, ever, ever apologize for a win. Never. Wins are precious things and hard to obtain. They should be celebrated. All of them. None of them require an apology. Multiple that...
Takeaways from No. 2 Tennessee's win over No. 25 Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee beat No. 25 Auburn 46-43 on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena to knock off former head coach Bruce Pearl in his return to Knoxville. Here’s our biggest takeaways from the Vols’ win over the Tigers to improve to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play.
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
