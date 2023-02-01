ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland’s 20-year education reform journey from ‘The Bridge to Excellence’ to the Blueprint

About two decades before the sweeping educational reform known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future there was a different commission that laid the foundation. This was even before what was known as Kirwan. It was the Maryland’s Commission on Education Finance, Equity, and Excellence also known as the Thornton Commission, named after chair Alvin Thornton.
Maryland’s marijuana marketplace bill lacks worker protections, advocates say

Marijuana advocates say there is a glaring oversight in Maryland’s new bill to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace by July 1. The bill, which regulates the distribution of business licenses, sets sales tax rates and levies fees for medical shops to convert to recreational ones, does not have a provision which protects employees in the workplace.
Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching

Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
