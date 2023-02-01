Timo Meier Becomes the Top NHL Trade Candidate

There are still plenty of trade candidates in the NHL despite Bo Horvat coming off the board. The San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier could be the best of them all.

The Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat on Monday to the New York Islanders turned Timo Meier into this season's top trade candidate. Already a fixture in the rumor mill , the 26-year-old San Jose Sharks winger will be the subject of increasing media speculation as the March 3 trade deadline approaches.

An RFA with arbitration rights this summer, Meier is a year away from UFA eligibility. He carries an average salary-cap hit of $6 million on his current contract but is earning $10 million in actual salary, which is what it'll cost the Sharks to qualify his rights and why he's come up so often in recent trade rumors.

The most recent was The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun suggesting Meier would be a good fit with the New Jersey Devils. GM Tom Fitzgerald told LeBrun he would ideally like to add a top-six winger before deadline day.

Sharks GM Mike Grier already made one move by shipping Ryan Merkley and Matt Nieto to Colorado. The Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka speculated Grier could also peddle pending UFAs, such as goaltender James Reimer and center Nick Bonino. Nevertheless, it's Meier and his point-per-game scoring ability who'll draw the most interest and the biggest return.

Suitors should prepare to pay a hefty price. San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng cited a source outside the Sharks' organization hearing they'll seek three pieces: a first-round pick and a Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or the first-rounder along with a good prospect and a young, established NHL player.

The Sharks have reportedly allowed interested clubs to speak with Meier and his agent about a contract extension. The cost of signing him, however, could start at $9 million annually .