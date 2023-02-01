Read full article on original website
Jo Rodgers
5d ago
this is all so sad. tom and Gisele belong together. Brady retirement, Gisele's back to work and I wish the two would get back together. the little ones need both under one roof. wishing tom and Gisele the best.
Comment Commando
4d ago
He Chose Football over his family and for him to Run back to his family ONLY because be lost a game and missed his opportunity to play in another Superbowl and decided to Retire would be Narcissistic on his Behalf to say the very least.Football is just a game no matter how you feel about it it's just a Game on the other hand Your family's Happiness and Togetherness Aint.
Related
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Considering Going Solo to This Major Event for the First Time in Years Following Tom Brady Split
In the new chapter in her life following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is ready to focus on two things: her work and her kids. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bündchen seems not only happy to change her priorities, but she’s also looking forward to it too.
Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection
Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Tom Brady 'definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,' Rob Gronkowski jokes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Rob Gronkowski onto his podcast on Monday before the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot
Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
Gisele Bündchen's Reported ‘Newfound’ Approach to Life Reminds Us Exactly Why Her Marriage to Tom Brady Likely Didn't Work Out
After going through a breakup, no matter how hard it is, many of us come out of it with a new outlook on life. For supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October of 2022, she’s now reaping the benefits of the new chapter in her life. “She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook,” a source told People of the Brazilian beauty’s new era. The source also shared what she’s been up to recently, which includes keeping herself in shape and spending time in her home in Costa Rica....
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente after they were photographed in 2022 during a friends and family holiday trip. On this occasion, the pair were captured having a good time while riding horses together in late January 2023. The 42-year-old supermodel...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement.
Comments / 22