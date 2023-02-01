After going through a breakup, no matter how hard it is, many of us come out of it with a new outlook on life. For supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October of 2022, she’s now reaping the benefits of the new chapter in her life. “She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook,” a source told People of the Brazilian beauty’s new era. The source also shared what she’s been up to recently, which includes keeping herself in shape and spending time in her home in Costa Rica....

14 DAYS AGO