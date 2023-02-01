ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaction to Tom Brady announcing his retirement for 2nd time

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday for the second time. Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year NFL career. He made his announcement in a short social media post. The 45-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South title. He finished his final season with an 8-10 record. Brady and the Bucs were routed in the wild-card round on their own field. Brady helped Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl title in 2020 and consecutive NFC South championships over his last two seasons.

___

“For all the rings.

For all the touchdowns.

For all the memories.

Thank you for everything, @TomBrady (heart emoji)” — the NFL on Twitter.

___

“Tom’s impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had him here in Tampa Bay. He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history. Tom’s impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for these unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors.” — the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

___

“Tom’s legacy is unmatched in the history of this game. All the Super Bowl titles and statistical records speak for themselves, but the impact he had on so many people through the years is what I appreciate the most. His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop. We will certianly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won’t ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come.” — Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht.

___

“Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I’m glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don’t dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady” — Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen.

___

“Congratulations again Tom on a amazing career! You have been a great ambassador for the game of football, and the greatest champion it has seen. All the best in the next life challenges you decide to pursue! Your gold jacket is waiting for you.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon.

___

“Say it isn’t so!!” — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, 47.

___

“I got to witness greatness daily for years and I’m thankful for that (goat emoji) @TomBrady.” — Cornerback Logan Ryan, who played with Brady both in New England and Tampa Bay.

___

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.” — Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

___

“I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It’s been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family.” — Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

___

“I have always had the utmost respect for Tom Brady as a football player, as a winner and as a person. It wasn’t until he joined us three years ago that I was able to truly appreciate him as a teammate. Even before I became head coach, we communicated often and had a strong relationship built on mutual respect and a desire to win. That connection only grew over this past season as we fought to get the most out of our football team. I greatly appreciate the leadership he provided and am thankful our time together.” — Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com//hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

