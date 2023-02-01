ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Candace Parker Leaves Chicago Sky to Sign with Las Vegas Aces

By Brandon Cain
 3 days ago

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family's home is on the west coast."

Candace Parker announced Saturday on Instagram that she will leave her hometown Chicago Sky to sign with the Las Vegas Aces.

"As I've gone through free agency this time around, of course, I'm thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to ... I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife," Parker wrote. "I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me.

"After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we've decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives."

Parker played the past two seasons for the Sky after signing with the club following 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, who selected her first overall in 2008. The Naperville Central product helped the Sky win their first WNBA championship in 2021 and to the No. 2 seed before falling in five games in the semifinal round to the Connecticut Sun.

"Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here," Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement. "I understand her reasons for wanting to be closer with her immediate family. We wish her nothing but the best. She will always be a part of the Sky family. We will celebrate her time here as she deserves."

Candace Parker, whose nickname is Ace, will join a talented Las Vegas team that will be the favorites to repeat as champions. The 36-year-old is allowed to sign when free agency opens Wednesday.

