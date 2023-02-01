ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Republicans say moving presidential primary would 'disenfranchise' voters

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – As Michigan Democrat lawmakers passed a bill through both chambers to move the presidential primary to earlier in the 2024 primary season, some Republicans say the move would “disenfranchise” voters.

Senate Bill 13 aims to move Michigan’s primary from the second Tuesday in March to Feb. 27, 2024, and the fourth Tuesday in February in each presidential election year after 2024.

The bill, if signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would make Michigan the fifth state to vote in the presidential primaries.

Although the House assigned immediate effect to the legislation, the Senate did not. However, the Legislature could conclude the session early in November to activate a 90-day window to implement the bill earlier.

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said the House isn’t indicating its plans for the legislative session based on this bill.

“I want to be clear that the House is not indicating anything regarding its plans for the legislative calendar based on passage of the presidential primary bill,” McCann said in a statement.

Rep. Matthew Bierlein, R-Vassar, said moving the primary would “disenfranchise” voters because Republican delegates already made rules.

“This move would disenfranchise roughly half the voters in our state,” Bierlein said. “Rules for Republican delegates are already locked until after the 2024 primary. This bill pulls the rug out from that established process and trims Republican delegates by a sizable amount going into a national convention.”

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, the bill sponsor, issued a joint statement after the Legislature approved the bill.

“The legislative majority sent a strong signal today that we value the voices of Michigan voters who are deserving of early participation in choosing each party’s presidential nominee,” they said. “Senate Bill 13, as passed, starts this process. We look forward to continuing to work with our national partners to fully enact an early primary by 2024.”

The goal of expediting Michigan in the primary is for the state to play a bigger role in picking a presidential candidate.

Rep. Ann Bollin R-Brighton Township, said lawmakers should address legislation to update voter rolls, secure elections, and implement the most recent Constitutional amendment.

“Senate Bill 13 does not address any of these needs,” Bollin said in a statement. “Instead – it adds to disinformation, political bickering and bartering, and does nothing for our voters. We can and we should do better. The change appears to be driven by Democrat political operatives in a shameless attempt to gain an advantage for the governor and her potential presidential run. Meanwhile, the change would cause roughly half of Michigan voters to lose representation at their national convention.”

