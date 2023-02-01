ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heather Rae Shares Sweet First Shot of Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Song From Disney Ride Shuttered Over Racist Connections Is Still Playing at Disney World

The Splash Mountain era is over at Disney World.
'Bachelor' Alum Shares Devastating News Following Baby's Premature Birth

The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is dealing with an immensely devastating loss.
Popular Convenience Store Pulls Controversial 'Smile Policy' Following Complaints

Sheetz has amended a handbook policy that's been stirring up some controversy in recent days.
$1 Trillion Coin: An Idea to Avoid Government Default

The potential for a government-payment default looms large on the horizon.
Rockdale County celebrates trio of college signees

Rockdale County celebrate three of its high school athletes for signing with college athletic programs on Wednesday. The group featured girls athletes Laila Wood, who will play fastpitch softball at Tuskegee University (Ala.), and Lia Edwards, who will play basketball at Montevallo University (Ala.). They were joined by Gordon State College football signee Kasino Garland, a linebacker.
No. 2 Tennessee outlasts No. 25 Auburn in defensive tussle

A matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive teams delivered exactly what was expected as No. 2 Tennessee hung on for a 46-43 victory over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. Zakai Ziegler hit a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left to provide...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:. • Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

