Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy.
The Splash Mountain era is over at Disney World.
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is dealing with an immensely devastating loss.
Sheetz has amended a handbook policy that's been stirring up some controversy in recent days.
The potential for a government-payment default looms large on the horizon.
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
Rockdale County celebrates trio of college signees
Rockdale County celebrate three of its high school athletes for signing with college athletic programs on Wednesday. The group featured girls athletes Laila Wood, who will play fastpitch softball at Tuskegee University (Ala.), and Lia Edwards, who will play basketball at Montevallo University (Ala.). They were joined by Gordon State College football signee Kasino Garland, a linebacker.
No. 2 Tennessee outlasts No. 25 Auburn in defensive tussle
A matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive teams delivered exactly what was expected as No. 2 Tennessee hung on for a 46-43 victory over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. Zakai Ziegler hit a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left to provide...
UPDATE: Newton County Sheriff's Office investigation narrows hit-and-run timeframe to 12 minutes
COVINGTON — An investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office has narrowed the timeframe in which a woman was struck and killed on Ga. Highway 26 Monday night to 12 minutes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, based on information revealed in the investigation, the victim was struck between 11:48...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:. • Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper...
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
