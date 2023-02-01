Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. Weekly
The Fidel’s x Carrots Drop Wins Early 2023
Fidel’s x Carrots is proving to be the hottest cannabis industry clothing drop of Q1. As we’ve covered many times here at L.A. Weekly, Shant “Fidel” Damirdjian is one of the local faces shining during these dark times in the cannabis industry. He had a wild 2022 with his victory over some of the best cultivators in the world at Transbay Challenge IV — the Hash Hole exploded to the most famed ‘preroll” in California if you’re even comfortable calling it that, and he opened up his own cultivation spot in the desert without the help of the corporate oppressor. A great year for anyone in cannabis.
L.A. Weekly
Painter Ben Sanders’ Luminous Lunar Landscapes at OCHI
Each of Ben Sanders’ large-scale paintings is technically a landscape. Radiant, supersaturated biomorphic shapes — egg, orb, moonrock, celestial body, spouting botanical, cylindrical satellite, mountain peak — hover in firmaments whose chemical gorgeousness is either extraterrestrial or post-apocalyptic or both. The seductive forms are rendered in smooth, curvaceous, crisp contours that are alluring and sublime, and a little bit overwhelming. All the action is in the pageant of pigment skins — chartreuse, blood orange, sunflower, robin’s egg, indigo, pine, pink, peach — and the dimensionality of the singular shapes. But the works are anchored by a clean horizon line and perspectival foregrounds of tightly patterned cracked earth or slick snowy expanse, and that makes them read as landscapes rather than as freeform fantastical abstractions.
L.A. Weekly
Free Kebabs And 50 Years of KISS – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Wrap up your weekend at The Kebab Shop, with a free wrap of choice on Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 2:00 p.m., when the chain celebrates the opening of its fifth restaurant in Los Angeles. They’ll be giving away their most popular menu item at all five locations – El Segundo, Burbank, Northridge, Encino and Cerritos. The menu’s cult favorite is the stacked San Diego Wrap filled with a Kebab choice (seasoned carved chicken or lamb and beef, slow-roasted on a vertical rotisserie), fries, feta cheese, greens, tomato-cucumber, red onion, and garlic yogurt sauce made fresh in-house, will be among the offerings available for free this weekend.
L.A. Weekly
‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief
Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
L.A. Weekly
LAPD Believes Hollywood Mass Shooting May Have Been Averted
LAPD officials believe a mass shooting in Hollywood may have been averted after arresting a man with multiple high-powered rifles on the 18th floor of an apartment building. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the department received a call to investigate a 24-year-old man identified as Braxton Johnson, who may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.
