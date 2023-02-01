Read full article on original website
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
So Like, Freeridge Needs To Get A Season 2, Right?
Before the end of Netflix’s beloved series On My Block, Netflix had already announced a spinoff, Freeridge, would be coming, with new characters and stories to tell about this corner of Los Angeles. With the nods to the original series as well as the arrival of new supernatural elements in the new show, viewers are already clamoring for Freeridge Season 2. Considering Season 1’s cliffhanger, no one can blame them.
Freeridge Absolutely Nails Its Season 1 Soundtrack
On My Block’s Core Four and their adventures introduced Netflix viewers to the suburb of Freeridge, along with all its characters, mysteries, and quirks. It grounded its place with its soundtrack, with episodes chock-full of the sound of South Central Los Angeles. The spinoff series, aptly titled Freeridge, doubles down on those bops while mixing in some classic tunes, making the Freeridge Season 1 soundtrack a must-listen for lovers of all kinds of music.
Taylor Lautner’s Biggest Taylor Swift Regret Involves Kanye
Who could forget that infamous moment between Taylor Swift and Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs? The awkward incident caught everyone off guard that night, including Taylor Lautner. In a recent podcast interview, Lautner shared his thoughts on the situation and how he regrets not standing up for Swift at the time.
13 Photos Of Pamela Anderson’s Glow-Up After Her Split From Tommy Lee
On Jan. 31, Netflix released Pamela, A Love Story. Ahead of its release, Anderson opened up about her current calm life — a stark contrast from her tumultuous past. "I live a more romantic life now that I'm alone than I did in relationships," she told People in January. "l light my candles, have my music playing. I have my piano, I'm sure it would be lovely if someone else was in my life and wanted the same thing but I've just never met them.”
On My Block's Main Mystery Is Back In Freeridge — What To Remember
From the first season of On My Block, the Freeridge local legend of the RollerWorld money has been an ongoing mystery the series promised it would eventually solve. And although the show’s final season finally gave fans the answers they were looking for, myths of giant hidden piles of money somewhere nearby don’t disappear that easily. Now, On My Block’s spinoff Freeridge brings back the RollerWorld money for an all-new spin on the mystery.
Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Reunited On TikTok (Seriously)
The drama from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor just keeps on giving. On Feb. 1, Echard and Rachel Recchia shocked Bachelor Nation by reuniting on TikTok. In the videos, the duo seemed pretty friendly, despite the painful breakup in their past. Confused? Same. ICYMI, throughout Echard’s season, Recchia...
Rupert Grint Is All For A Harry Potter TV Show, But He Won’t Be Part Of It
There have been a lot of rumblings about a possible Harry Potter TV series recently, and one of the original movies’ stars is totally into the idea. However, Rupert Grint doesn’t see himself returning to the role that made him famous. The actor opened up about his feelings about a potential television adaptation of Harry Potter, revealing he thinks it could work well, but not with the original cast.
Chase & Madelyn Got Real About Filming Love Scenes After Their Breakup
Running into an ex is awkward enough, now imagine having to film super-romantic scenes with your ex right after breaking up. It’s safe to say Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline found themselves in a very unique position when they ended their relationship just a few months before having to play lovers on screen in the third season of Outer Banks. Ahead of the new season’s release on Feb. 23, Stokes and Cline opened up about what filming love scenes so soon after their breakup was like.
Austin Butler Is Done Talking Like Elvis After He “Probably Damaged” His Vocal Cords
Austin Butler is ready to leave Elvis behind. After putting on a husky accent to play the king of rock ’n’ roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis, fans of the actor have been convinced he’s continued speaking in the Southern accent in real life. Butler acknowledged how the very involved process of filming the movie may have altered his speaking voice, and shared that he’s not clinging to any Elvis Presley accent consciously.
Jack Harlow & Missy Elliott’s Doritos Super Bowl Ad Just Got Hotter
Everyone loves a good love triangle. Just look at The Notebook, the Twilight saga, or even *checks notes* Doritos? The brand has been teasing what I can only assume will be the next irresistible love story for the ages ahead of its Super Bowl spot on Feb. 12, and Elite Daily has an exclusive look at Doritos’ latest drama-filled teaser trailer starring Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott. It’s still unclear who (or what) is involved in the spicy love triangle, but either way, it looks like the messy love story could result in a fire collab.
A Celebrity Psychic Helped Me Make Sense Of My Love Life
Within five minutes of tuning into my energy, Medium Fleur is already observing specific details about my life. She asks if I’ve gone through a breakup recently (yes), then asks if it was with the first person I saw as a potential life partner (also yes). I’m already impressed at the psychic medium’s insight, and that’s before she asks her next set of questions: Did I recently make a strong connection with someone, and do they live in a different city? My jaw drops as I respond yes to both. How on earth did she know?
