BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
TechCrunch
European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights
In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC
Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC
Bristol by-election: Green Party becomes largest on council
The Green Party has become the largest party on Bristol City Council after winning a by-election. Patrick McAllister was elected the new councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside after a vote on Thursday, taking the seat away from the Liberal Democrats who have held it since its creation. The Green Party...
BBC
Liz Truss: Ex-PM to join global campaign to put pressure on China
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join an international campaign to put pressure on China over its human rights record and economic coercion against smaller countries. Ms Truss will address a conference of global politicians in Japan this month designed to coordinate the policies of democratic governments towards Beijing.
'We Have to Be Motivated' - Darwin Nunez on Improving Recent Form
Darwin Nunez has revealed that the side must be motivated and want to win in order to achieve top four this season.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
