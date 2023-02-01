ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says

Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC

Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister

Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
BBC

Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital

A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
TechCrunch

European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights

In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
BBC

Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row

A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC

Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Vox

The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC

Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor

A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC

Bristol by-election: Green Party becomes largest on council

The Green Party has become the largest party on Bristol City Council after winning a by-election. Patrick McAllister was elected the new councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside after a vote on Thursday, taking the seat away from the Liberal Democrats who have held it since its creation. The Green Party...
BBC

Liz Truss: Ex-PM to join global campaign to put pressure on China

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join an international campaign to put pressure on China over its human rights record and economic coercion against smaller countries. Ms Truss will address a conference of global politicians in Japan this month designed to coordinate the policies of democratic governments towards Beijing.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status

A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC

Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign

Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
BBC

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites

A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
BBC

New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy