CSC climbs mountain to sixth straight victory Thursday
While breaking a 29-29 deadlock, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team went on a 16-2 run in the final five minutes and 20 seconds of the first half to lead 45-31 at intermission en route to defeating Western Colorado 87-72 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Chadron Thursday night.
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605065" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087&channel=college-football&key=11605065&pcid=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087"></div><p></p><p></p><p class="p1">Head coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Deion-Sanders-4617" target="_blank">Deion Sanders</a></b> and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson who took a visit to Boulder last weekend.</p><p class="p1">“I’m most excited about just going there and being developed for the next level beyond college while helping the program win games,” Johnson told 247Sports.</p><p class="p1">“The people and of course it’s a beautiful city.”</p><p class="p1">On the prep level, Johnson is an outstanding high school quarterback throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 1,284 yards rushing and 17 scores as a junior. He is also one of the best quarter-milers in the state qualifying for state in the 400m dash.</p><p class="p1">Colorado has a roadmap for Johnson to play on both sides of the ball, something his future head coach has done throughout his career. He will start out in the secondary and as a return specialist. Sanders success as a head coach turning Jackson State into a champion has him loving the trajectory of the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">“He’s real straight forward and knows the blueprint for success,” Johnson said of Sanders. “He’s done it in his personal life and as coach at Jackson State.”</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://247sports.com/college/colorado/Season/2024-Football/Commits/" target="_blank">Johnson is commit No. 5 for Colorado early in the 2024 cycle</a> as they rise three spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The visit this past weekend put the Buffaloes in pole position, calling it a “special place.</p><p class="p1">"It was better than I expected and I expected it to be great!" Johnson said. "This place is beautiful and special! The program is definitely moving in the right direction with Coach Prime and his staff. I got to me everyone who is a part of the staff and they all let me know how much of a priority I am!"</p><p class="p1">Johnson feels a connection with several Colorado staffers.</p><p class="p1">“I’m close with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Corey-Phillips-46101093" target="_blank">Corey Phillips</a></b>, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Patrick-Hill-55118" target="_blank">Patrick Hill</a></b> and a couple other coaches that recruited me at other universities and are now here,” Johnson said.</p>
Post Podcast: Alliance Spartans Baseball announces exciting News
The Alliance Spartans Baseball Team announced some exciting news last week. First...The Spartans will have a new Corporate Sponsor starting this season. Peltz Companies of Alliance has taken over as the main sponsor and the team will now be called The Peltz Company Alliance Spartans. The Peltz name will appear on Uniforms, programs and any advertizing done with the Spartan team.
Colorado lands commitment from offensive lineman Talan Chandler
Colorado continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
CSC Theatre presents ‘Working’ in February
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Theatre department opens its 2023 spring season with Working, a musical adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso from Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers. Public performances in Memorial Hall’s Black Box Theatre will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-17...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Eldora Is Going OFF!
Boulder’s local hill is getting hit with outstanding snow and continues to build a solid community with races, uphill skiing, Nordic trails, and damn fine pizza. It’s just a 45-minute drive from the Land of Coach Prime to Eldora—and this winter that’s all you need to make the most of what has been an incredible season so far. Eldora is getting hit with copious snow, opening up new lines and in the trees and putting down a solid base for the rest of the season. But more than that the resort keeps evolving—it’s run better than ever and every employee—from the parking staff to the lifites—seems to love working here. More so, the place is building a forward-thinking ski community that goes beyond the lifts with a bustling (and lung busting) Nordic center, uphill skiing on weekdays, and an uphhill race series, the Eldora Morning Grind, that launched this week.
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party
(Denver, Colo) Football may be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday—but there are many sideshows. The commercials! The halftime performance, headlined this year by Rhianna! And, most definitely, the game day snacks and food.
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Possible cause of 21-year-old cadet’s death at USAFA
The parents of a 21-year-old cadet who died at the U.S. Air Force Academy in January told Military.com that the preliminary reports indicate he may have died due to a blocked artery in his lungs.
Ice fishing brings local family closer together
Ice fishing can be windy, cold and even monotonous at times. But for one Northglenn man, it is the most precious time of all because he does it with his family.
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
