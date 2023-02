It’s good to be back home. After suffering a rough road trip in Oklahoma last weekend, the Ducks (3-2) rebounded against Portland (1-2) with a 6-1 win on Saturday. Oregon’s matchup with the Pilots kicked off a five game homestand, and it couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. The Ducks dominated their intrastate foe, and took the first step toward getting the season back on track.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO