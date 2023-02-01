Want to treat your sweet tooth? Look no further than Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus. Owner Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 as an escape from her corporate life, and the results were delicious. Traci has added personal touches to every aspect of her business, even naming the bakery after her grandmother. Traci is the perfect example of what can happen when black-owned, woman-owned businesses are lifted up and supported by the Columbus community. Hear more from Traci by listening to her interview on the Experience Columbus Live Forward Live podcast.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO