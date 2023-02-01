ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus

Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
DELAWARE, OH
WSYX ABC6

National Veterans Memorial and Museum offering $1 admission on Presidents' Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veteran's Memorial and Museum is offering $1 admission on Presidents Day. In addition, the museum will have hands-on activities for all ages throughout the day, including presidential trivia, a presidential scavenger hunt, coloring pages and more. Visitors have the chance to tour the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This adoptable dog wants to be your work-from-home buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilda, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a work-from-home buddy that appreciates her relaxed personality. “She’s been with us for a little while, but she’s just a really good girl, she’s very chill, she’s real relaxed. She’s definitely a favorite of our staff […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
experiencecolumbus.com

Donna's Delicious Dozen: The Sweetest Place in Columbus

Want to treat your sweet tooth? Look no further than Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus. Owner Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 as an escape from her corporate life, and the results were delicious. Traci has added personal touches to every aspect of her business, even naming the bakery after her grandmother. Traci is the perfect example of what can happen when black-owned, woman-owned businesses are lifted up and supported by the Columbus community. Hear more from Traci by listening to her interview on the Experience Columbus Live Forward Live podcast.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Controversy over a mural painted by kids in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural that was meant to bring color to the community is now at the center of controversy. The mural is on a building in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. A group of young people painted it through a program called Linden Murals of Empowerment that runs through Ohio State University.
