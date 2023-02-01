Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
Post Register
What’s happening with the Firth Fire Department?
Since the Firth fire station was destroyed in a devastating fire on January 10, 2022 much has been happening behind the scenes.
tourcounsel.com
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
QSR magazine
Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
eastidahonews.com
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley defeats Idaho Falls, moves on to district finals
SHELLEY -- District tournament games become more intense and close games can reveal which teams have the resiliency to handle tough situations. The Shelley Russets showed that and prevailed over the Idaho Falls Tigers 61-50 Thursday night to move into the 4A District 6 tournament finals. It was a packed...
eastidahonews.com
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
eastidahonews.com
Pedestrian in ICU after being hit when reportedly ‘jumping in front of vehicles’
BLACKFOOT — A 31-year-old man is in the ICU after he was hit by a vehicle over the weekend in Bingham County. According to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday around 10 p.m. north of Blackfoot on Rose Road. Several people reported the man attempted...
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest tops Blackfoot in key 4A District 6 game
If there was any concern how the Hillcrest boys basketball team would handle its first loss of the season, the Knights have put those concerns to rest. Hillcrest rolled up its fifth straight win Friday since falling to Madison back on Jan. 19, downing a good Blackfoot team 80-68.
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun
SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem withstands Teton’s fourth quarter comeback
SUGAR CITY - It is not often that you see two teams from the same conference being ranked in the top five polls facing each other in a huge conference matchup. Wednesday's game did not disappoint as Sugar-Salem outlasted the Teton Timberwolves 59-51. The Diggers and the Timberwolves came in tied for No. 2 in the latest 3A state coaches rankings. The Diggers came out in the first quarter controlling the pace, including a dunk by Koy Sanderson which forced the Timberwolves to call a timeout down 12-5 early in the first quarter.
