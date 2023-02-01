Pamela Anderson’s Son Gushes About Her On the Red Carpet

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As parents, we can only do our best every day, but we never really know if we're doing a good job or not. Sure, we can tell if our kids are healthy and relatively happy, but do they understand how loved they truly are? Do they really comprehend how much their parents sacrifice for them?

Some kids really do understand. Actress Pamela Anderson got a huge vote of confidence from her son Brandon on the red carpet, as this video from @barbwireeee shows. He's definitely always been paying attention to everything his mom has done for him and his brother Dylan.

So so sweet, right? He calls his mother brave and credits her for always protecting him and his brother "like a bulldog," which is saying a lot for a family that will probably never escape the public eye. It can't be easy to see your children's names in print in gossip columns or have your family's dirty laundry aired out so your kids don't have the privacy they deserve. Protecting her kids like a bulldog was the best thing Anderson could do as a mom!

Commenters were so moved by this son's sweet words about his mom, and so supportive of Anderson as a parent.

"I love how brandon speaks so high of pamela, i love them sm!"

"She refused to have generational trauma. She is a strong woman"

"That meant a lot for her, you can see it on her face. Shes so cute"

"she truly raised two rlly good men"

"She has two sons who adore her and that is the greatest achievement! she is an angel"

It's nice to see that Anderson and her family definitely have their supporters! And that her family is always there for each other.

