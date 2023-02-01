ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Pamela Anderson’s Son Gushes About Her On the Red Carpet

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1px0st_0kYwlal000

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As parents, we can only do our best every day, but we never really know if we're doing a good job or not. Sure, we can tell if our kids are healthy and relatively happy, but do they understand how loved they truly are? Do they really comprehend how much their parents sacrifice for them?

Some kids really do understand. Actress Pamela Anderson got a huge vote of confidence from her son Brandon on the red carpet, as this video from @barbwireeee shows. He's definitely always been paying attention to everything his mom has done for him and his brother Dylan.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So so sweet, right? He calls his mother brave and credits her for always protecting him and his brother "like a bulldog," which is saying a lot for a family that will probably never escape the public eye. It can't be easy to see your children's names in print in gossip columns or have your family's dirty laundry aired out so your kids don't have the privacy they deserve. Protecting her kids like a bulldog was the best thing Anderson could do as a mom!

Commenters were so moved by this son's sweet words about his mom, and so supportive of Anderson as a parent.

"I love how brandon speaks so high of pamela, i love them sm!"
"She refused to have generational trauma. She is a strong woman"
"That meant a lot for her, you can see it on her face. Shes so cute"
"she truly raised two rlly good men"
"She has two sons who adore her and that is the greatest achievement! she is an angel"

It's nice to see that Anderson and her family definitely have their supporters! And that her family is always there for each other.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 2

Related
People

Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'

Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Pamela Anderson Responds to Criticism Over Her Past #MeToo Comments

Pamela Anderson opened up to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine's March issue in a broad conversation about her family, career and more. One hot topic that came up was her past view of the #MeToo movement. Farrow tells her, “The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your...
RadarOnline

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
People

Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'

Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Life and Style Weekly

Pamela Anderson’s Ex Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Slammed By Fans for ‘Uncalled for’ Makeup Video

Yikes. Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, is being slammed by fans for a video in which she seemingly mocked the Baywatch alum.  Brittany, 36, uploaded a since-deleted video via TikTok earlier this week, featuring the “‘90s Pam Makeup”  filter, which is supposed to make the TikTok user look like the mode, 55.  “Pam if I died,” she wrote...
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo

Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
People

Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
798
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy