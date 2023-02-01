Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Nikki Haley Takes Swipe at Donald Trump As He Holds Rally in Her Home State
"It's time for a new generation to lead," Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.
Five things to know about Nikki Haley as she prepares for 2024 race
Nikki Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is anticipated to announce a 2024 White House bid, becoming the second Republican to officially wade into the GOP presidential primary and the first to challenge former President Trump. The official announcement, expected to come on Feb. 15, caps months…
Haley, DeSantis or Trump vs Biden? Here's where Americans stand on rumored 2024 presidential contenders
President Biden's support in the polls has trended down since last summer, while support for for former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains strong relative to GOP rivals.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis
"Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis" According to a new survey from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll, which was released on Friday, found that 46% of registered voters would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump's 5-point edge was identical to the poll's December results.
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Ron DeSantis has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 New Hampshire primary matchup: poll
In the UNH poll, a little under half (46%) of GOP voters felt Trump should run for president again, while roughly 50% thought he should forgo a bid.
Trump makes surprise visit to West Columbia restaurant during campaign stop in SC
“So you recommend this food?” the former president asked an employee at the restaurant in Lexington County.
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Clyburn convinced Biden will seek reelection, warns Democrats not to challenge him
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he is convinced President Joe Biden will seek another White House term in 2024 despite the president not yet announcing his plans.
Trump Offers $1M Bond To Appeal Hillary Clinton Suit Sanctions Involving 2016 Presidential Campaign
Former President Donald Trump has offered a $1.03 million bond to appeal a judge's order to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba made the offer in a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks in...
Biden's incoming chief of staff met with Hunter Biden at least three times in 2016
Jeff Zients, President Biden's incoming chief of staff, met with Hunter Biden on multiple occasions in the final months of President Biden's tenure as vice president.
Biden's top economic adviser to leave White House
Brian Deese, the top economic adviser to President Biden, will leave his role at the White House, the president said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: Deese's departure from his role as director of the National Economic Council will create a high-profile opening in the Biden administration ahead of a high-stakes debt ceiling fight.
Nikki Haley’s poised to run: Opinion cartoon by Kevin Siers
Opinion and satire from the Observer’s Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
Republican Nikki Haley set to announce 2024 presidential bid in coming weeks
She will be the first challenger to former President Trump, who is the only Republican who has announced a 2024 bid thus far.
2024 GOP presidential primary starts to take shape as Trump's potential rivals Haley, Scott, Pence make moves
At least one of former President Donald Trump's potential GOP primary rivals is expected to join him in the 2024 race for the White House as early as this month. The first may be former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who just teased a "special announcement." Sen....
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Stuart Stevens: No one embodies the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley
The potential 2024 Republican presidential slate is taking shape with Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, more. Michael Steele in for Joy Reid and our panel of experts discuss the possible contenders.Feb. 3, 2023.
Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report
The University of Pennsylvania has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency and classified documents scandal, a new investigation found.
