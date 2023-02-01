Read full article on original website
theScore
Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle
Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
theScore
Barkley says there are levels to Hall of Fame: 'I understand the rules'
Charles Barkley believes he's on a different tier than other Hall of Fame players due to his lack of an NBA championship. "I'm in the Hall of Fame, but I'm in a different wing than the guys who won a championship," Barkley said on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I understand the rules."
theScore
Report: Clippers join pursuit for Kyrie
Another team reportedly put its hat in the ring for Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Clippers have joined the pursuit of the Brooklyn Nets guard, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles has been linked to other point guards ahead of the trade deadline, including Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and...
theScore
5 potential trade destinations for Kyrie Irving
In another chapter of a seemingly never-ending saga spanning the last few seasons, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade ahead of next Thursday's deadline. Irving is one of the league's most notable names and a generational scoring talent. However, he brings heavy baggage and an expiring contract...
theScore
Report: Doncic likely out at least 2 games with heel contusion
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will likely miss at least two games due to the right heel contusion he suffered in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein. Doncic exited in the third quarter after a hard fall. He finished with 31 points in...
Tony Romo ‘Lazy on TV’? Cowboys Ex Responds to Criticism
“You’re going to fail all the time,” Cowboys ex Tony Romo says of his TV experimentation, adding that he has “work ethic and commitment.”
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB
Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
theScore
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
theScore
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
theScore
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
theScore
Magic beat Wolves 127-120 after fight, 5 players ejected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front...
theScore
Embiid's double-double keys 76ers as Spurs drop 8th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 on Friday night, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record...
theScore
Report: Kyrie requests trade from Nets; Lakers, Mavericks interested
Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Irving, Charania adds. Irving reportedly informed the Nets on Friday that he prefers to be moved ahead of the...
theScore
Raptors' Siakam shrugs off All-Star snub: I'm not playing for those things
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam isn't sweating his exclusion from the All-Star team. "I'm not playing for those type of things," Siakam said, according to CityNews Toronto's Lindsay Dunn. "Obviously it'd be awesome, but that's not my motivation." Siakam added, "It is what it is, I just have to look...
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
theScore
Are the Clippers a sleeping giant or a paper tiger?
When the Los Angeles Clippers' current nucleus came together on a fateful July night back in 2019, it felt like a seismic event, and not just because it coincided with a literal earthquake in the L.A. area. By pairing the superstar wing tandem of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - the latter of whom was just three weeks removed from a championship run that culminated in Finals MVP honors - the Clippers seemed to have radically altered the NBA landscape.
Rangers New Bat Girl: Margot Robbie?
DFW's GOAT, Rangers' leading woman, Mavs' three strikes, Cowboys' next coach and a radio ratings upset, all in this week's sports notebook.
theScore
Capitals sign Strome to 5-year, $25M extension
The Washington Capitals announced Friday that they signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million per season. Strome was scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. His current deal carries a $3.5-million cap hit. "Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great...
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
