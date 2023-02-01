ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

theScore

Former Sky star Vandersloot signs with Liberty

Four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot will join the New York Liberty, she announced Thursday. The 33-year-old spent her first 12 seasons in the league with the Chicago Sky. Vandersloot ranks third all time in assists with 2,385 and led the league in assists per game for five straight seasons from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

prosportsextra.com

New York Islanders Player Found Dead

We hate learning about people passing away and if your a fan of the NHL this one might hit home. New York Islander fans might be hurting after learning this. Especially seeing this player was a fan favorite. A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.
ELMONT, NY
theScore

Barkley says there are levels to Hall of Fame: 'I understand the rules'

Charles Barkley believes he's on a different tier than other Hall of Fame players due to his lack of an NBA championship. "I'm in the Hall of Fame, but I'm in a different wing than the guys who won a championship," Barkley said on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I understand the rules."
BlueDevilCountry

theScore

Report: Clippers join pursuit for Kyrie

Another team reportedly put its hat in the ring for Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Clippers have joined the pursuit of the Brooklyn Nets guard, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles has been linked to other point guards ahead of the trade deadline, including Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Embiid's double-double keys 76ers as Spurs drop 8th straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 on Friday night, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theScore

Report: Kyrie requests trade from Nets; Lakers, Mavericks interested

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Irving, Charania adds. Irving reportedly informed the Nets on Friday that he prefers to be moved ahead of the...
BROOKLYN, NY

