Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the city
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New Jersey
theScore
Former Sky star Vandersloot signs with Liberty
Four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot will join the New York Liberty, she announced Thursday. The 33-year-old spent her first 12 seasons in the league with the Chicago Sky. Vandersloot ranks third all time in assists with 2,385 and led the league in assists per game for five straight seasons from...
3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed
Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
New York Islanders Player Found Dead
We hate learning about people passing away and if your a fan of the NHL this one might hit home. New York Islander fans might be hurting after learning this. Especially seeing this player was a fan favorite. A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.
theScore
Barkley says there are levels to Hall of Fame: 'I understand the rules'
Charles Barkley believes he's on a different tier than other Hall of Fame players due to his lack of an NBA championship. "I'm in the Hall of Fame, but I'm in a different wing than the guys who won a championship," Barkley said on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I understand the rules."
Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade
Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting ...
theScore
Report: Clippers join pursuit for Kyrie
Another team reportedly put its hat in the ring for Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Clippers have joined the pursuit of the Brooklyn Nets guard, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles has been linked to other point guards ahead of the trade deadline, including Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
theScore
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
theScore
Embiid's double-double keys 76ers as Spurs drop 8th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 on Friday night, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record...
theScore
Report: Kyrie requests trade from Nets; Lakers, Mavericks interested
Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Irving, Charania adds. Irving reportedly informed the Nets on Friday that he prefers to be moved ahead of the...
New York Baseball Legend’s Son Commits To Maryland Football
When your dad was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1984 and the NL Cy Young Award winner in 1985, on his way to a 16-year MLB career, well, people may expect you to play baseball in college. However, this hurler's offspring excels at a different pastime. He harasses quarterbacks and does it quite well.
