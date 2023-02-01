Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Book 3 Pro tell us two things about the future of tech
Following CES 2023 in January, the next date marked in tech-watchers' calendars was 1 February, when Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year. This followed the usual cadence of such things: rumors and leaks, confirmation of the date, and the event itself (in-person this time, as well as virtual). Going forward, we'll see reviews of the new devices, and the reaction as they find their way into the hands of users. Rinse and repeat, annually.
PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition: Great hardware, but the software is for patient Linux pros only
Over the past six months or so, I've been asked a lot what I think of the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, a Linux-based smartphone. Yes, Linux, not Android. Android is based on a modified version of the Linux kernel, and been modified and optimized for use on smartphones and tablets.
Samsung expects Galaxy S23 Ultra to account for over half of series' total sales
Samsung expects the sales of the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone to account for over half of the total sales for its newly unveiled Galaxy S23 series, according to the company's head of smartphones. This is because while the smartphone market as a whole faces uncertainties from the global economic downturn...
4 Galaxy S23 features that we're not talking about enough
Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event saw the launch of six new Galaxy devices, more if you count the non-Pro Galaxy Books. That's a whole lot of tech to sink into, with countless features that make headlines write themselves: "Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a massive 200MP camera," "The new Snapdragon 8 Gen for Galaxy chip is faster than ever," "The Galaxy Book is going Ultra!"
6 best ways to make your gadget use more sustainable
Everyone knows basic ways to have a gentler environmental impact: recycle plastic and aluminum, walk or take public transport if you can, turn off the lights when you leave a room, unsubscribe to junk snail mail and more. Sure, you can reduce, reuse, and recycle all you want, but when...
Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
Want super clean floors without the heavy lifting? Save $200 on this iRobot vacuum right now
Mopping the floors at home is a long process. Not only do you need to clean every inch of the floor, but after, you trap yourself in a room until the floor dries. With this iRobot Braava Jet m6, you'll be able to come home to clean floors when you schedule the mop to run while you're at work -- and you can save $200 on it right now and add it to your smart home for only $300.
Fast Pair is the newest way to set up an Android phone. Here's how to use it
The worst part about purchasing a new phone is transferring all of your data onto the device, whether it's from Android to iOS or vice versa. Fortunately, Google is simplifying the process by extending Fast Pair, its Bluetooth Low Energy technology typically used to connect a phone with wireless earbuds when near each other, all the way to the initial setup screen, allowing new users to now quickly pair Android phones for file transferring.
These tech gifts say 'I love you' on a budget
Let's be real, everybody wants something for Valentine's Day -- whether it's a simple handwritten note or a slice of cake from their favorite restaurant. Roses and chocolate are great, but also basic. After Peloton faced backlash for a holiday commercial of a man giving a woman an exercise bike, I don't recommend gifting fitness equipment to your significant other either (unless they ask for it).
Upgrade your rig: The top SSDs (and are they faster than hard disk drives?)
If you're building a new computer or just looking to upgrade your current rig, an SSD is a great way to add storage space as well as a boost of speed and reliability. Since a solid-state drive uses flash memory rather than moving parts like a traditional HDD, it offers much higher read and write speeds for faster access to files and programs. It also means that SSDs are less vulnerable to physical damage since there are no platters, needles, or aperture arms that can get broken from repeated use or accidental drops.
Windows 11 adds Spotify to its widgets board
The Spotify app and Microsoft's Phone Link app are two new arrivals on the Windows 11 widget board. For those who like using the Windows 11 widget board, Spotify's arrival as a widget could be good news and follows Meta's Messenger in becoming the first third-party widget to come to Windows 11's widget board.
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. Maybe you're preparing to wipe your old phone to trade it in for a new Samsung Galaxy or just want to look at your photos on a big screen instead of the little black slab in your hand. No problem. You can transfer your photos to your Windows computer in a few different ways.
The best speakers for your vinyl collection (plus tips for improving sound)
There's nothing like the crisp and crackling sound of listening to vinyl. The warm, analog sound of a vinyl record is something you don't get with any other sound medium, not even the Dolby Atmos songs on your Spotify playlist. However, to fully get the vinyl listening experience, you need...
How to get around Chrome's new save-as-WebP image format issue
Over the last year, Google has shifted the Chrome browser such that anytime you save an image file, it wants to default to the WebP format. This was done because the WebP format makes the image files roughly 25% smaller. That reduction isn't the actual image size, but the size of the file that is saved.
iOS 16: How to edit or delete sent iMessages
Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone last fall, and the software update brought plenty of new iOS features. It included a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. Also: The best phones of...
How to unsend an Outlook email on a Mac
There's nothing like the panic that comes after scanning an email, pressing send, and your brain only seeing that typo after your hand releases from the cursor. Do you send a follow-up to apologize or will that just call attention to the error?. I've often just crossed my fingers hoping...
Google expands open source bounties, will soon support Javascript fuzzing too
Google has expanded OSS-Fuzz Reward Program to offer rewards of up to $30,000 for researchers who find security flaws in open source programs. The expanded scope of the program now means the total rewards possible per project integration rise from $20,000 to $30,000. The purpose of OSS-Fuzz is to support...
How to set screen time limits on your iPhone (and why you should)
I'll be the first to admit, I use scrolling through socials as a crutch – a quick fix to alleviate boredom that turns into the ultimate procrastination tool. I, like many these days, have conditioned myself to look at life through a screen. I've tried to "unlearn" my scrolling...
