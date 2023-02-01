Read full article on original website
ZDNet
The 8 devices I always take on work trips
It's 2023, and it looks like I'll be back to 100-thousand miles a year of business travel again. As I prepare for a year filled with multiple trips to Seattle, Amsterdam, Vancouver, Chicago, Spain, NYC, Monterey, and San Francisco, it's time again to go over the gear I'll be taking on the trip.
AOL Corp
Amazon slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — get up to 50% off, today only
Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might find a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and cleaning up after dinner a lot more fun and they're on sale! For today only, you can get these cute kitchen helpers for up to 50% off at Amazon.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price
Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
ZDNet
Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
ZDNet
How to get around Chrome's new save-as-WebP image format issue
Over the last year, Google has shifted the Chrome browser such that anytime you save an image file, it wants to default to the WebP format. This was done because the WebP format makes the image files roughly 25% smaller. That reduction isn't the actual image size, but the size of the file that is saved.
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)
The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.
EatingWell
The 12 Best Deals at Costco in February
Hello, Costco shoppers! Another month is upon us and that means a new crop of deals from Costco. I'm a regular Costco shopper, one of the ones that they approach in the checkout line to make sure I am an executive member, since I spend so much money there. I buy so many staples at Costco—staples like oils and nuts, all of my berries (fresh and frozen) and frozen dumplings and pizzas, too. Not only does Costco have good prices on most things they sell, the quality is great as well.
ZDNet
These tech gifts say 'I love you' on a budget
Let's be real, everybody wants something for Valentine's Day -- whether it's a simple handwritten note or a slice of cake from their favorite restaurant. Roses and chocolate are great, but also basic. After Peloton faced backlash for a holiday commercial of a man giving a woman an exercise bike, I don't recommend gifting fitness equipment to your significant other either (unless they ask for it).
ZDNet
PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition: Great hardware, but the software is for patient Linux pros only
Over the past six months or so, I've been asked a lot what I think of the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition, a Linux-based smartphone. Yes, Linux, not Android. Android is based on a modified version of the Linux kernel, and been modified and optimized for use on smartphones and tablets.
ZDNet
How to use 360 audio recording on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Most wireless headphones have recently turned to spatial audio to produce the most immersive listening experience. In a recent software rollout, Samsung is allowing Galaxy devices running One UI 5.0 or above to record surround sound videos by leveraging the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's built-in microphones. With the buds...
Cult of Mac
Beautiful magnetic stand turns iPad into iMac
The Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads lifts the tablet up and does so beautifully. It closely mimics the design of the iMac, making the iPad into a small desktop. Most iPad stands offer a very limited selection of colors — perhaps only silver. Elago’s comes in a range of them, including pink.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Book 3 Pro tell us two things about the future of tech
Following CES 2023 in January, the next date marked in tech-watchers' calendars was 1 February, when Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year. This followed the usual cadence of such things: rumors and leaks, confirmation of the date, and the event itself (in-person this time, as well as virtual). Going forward, we'll see reviews of the new devices, and the reaction as they find their way into the hands of users. Rinse and repeat, annually.
New York Post
Score this new-to-you iPad Air for under $200
Every year, Apple releases swankier iPads for everyone to drool over. The bad news? Keeping up with every launch only leaves you and your wallet high and dry. The price tag attached to those tablets isn’t getting any lower, but there’s still a way for you to purchase one without compromising your cash flow.
ZDNet
Want super clean floors without the heavy lifting? Save $200 on this iRobot vacuum right now
Mopping the floors at home is a long process. Not only do you need to clean every inch of the floor, but after, you trap yourself in a room until the floor dries. With this iRobot Braava Jet m6, you'll be able to come home to clean floors when you schedule the mop to run while you're at work -- and you can save $200 on it right now and add it to your smart home for only $300.
ZDNet
Windows 11 adds Spotify to its widgets board
The Spotify app and Microsoft's Phone Link app are two new arrivals on the Windows 11 widget board. For those who like using the Windows 11 widget board, Spotify's arrival as a widget could be good news and follows Meta's Messenger in becoming the first third-party widget to come to Windows 11's widget board.
Aldi launches partnership with Too Good To Go
The 'Magic Bags' promise a range of groceries as Aldi has now partnered up with popular food waste app Too Good To Go, rolling out the service across all of its 990 stores in the UK.
ZDNet
What is the Opera Personal news feature and how do you use it?
I mostly use Opera on my desktop. Although I would love to make Firefox my default, it's just so hard to pull myself away from the best tab management on the planet that is found in Opera. Until Firefox can duplicate what Opera has done with Workspaces, I'll have to...
ZDNet
Ditch the wires and have a listen with the best Bluetooth headphones
It used to be that a pair of headphones meant fussy wires and heavy, cumbersome headsets. Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Today, headphones are more lightweight and even have Bluetooth capability to finally rid yourself of those wires. With Bluetooth, you can connect to your favorite devices without needing to be plugged in.
iOS 16.3 adds lock screen widgets to classic iPhone wallpapers
IOS 16 unveiled a revamped Lock Screen to users. With that, it’s possible to add different widgets and font styles in multiple wallpapers for your iPhone. But, for reasons unknown, Apple didn’t let users add these widgets in classic iPhone wallpapers. With iOS 16.3, fortunately, that changed. According...
