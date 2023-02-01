ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Food Bank of NELA to host the 6th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive from February 1st to March 31st

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Rickenzie Johnikin
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will host its 6th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive.

Taylor Costa, the Marketing and Communications officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana says peanut is a great food and is full of protein; he also says peanut can meet a lot of nutritional needs.

The goal for this year is to raise five thousand pounds of peanut butter, in hopes to help those in the community that are facing hunger.

Participants are encouraged to drop off plastic jars of peanut butter at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, La., or make donations online at foodbanknela.org. The drive is open from 8 AM to 4 PM every weekday.

