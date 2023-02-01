ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Chilly start, but warming trend on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a chilly start to our weekend with temperatures starting around the freezing mark Saturday. The weekend forecast is a good one, especially after the wet week we had. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. There will be some cool things in the night sky to look forward to this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: The sun is back for the weekend

Today & Tonight: It’s chilly out there, but we will finally see some sunshine today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Tonight, cold air will settle in and temperatures will fall to around 32°, especially north of Baton Rouge. Up Next: There will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sunshine returns, looking good into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Skies will clear out this morning as drier air filters into the region. Even with returning sunshine though, it will stay cool, with highs topping out in the upper 50s. Weekend Outlook. The news is good for any weekend plans you may have, although Saturday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Steadier Rain Arrives Before Quiet End to the Week

It's been another damp and gloomy afternoon all across Acadiana, with overcast skies and scattered showers. But a storm system gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico will swing through the region Thursday bringing with it heavier and steadier rain along with the added threat of scattered thunderstorms.
WAFB

Gloomy weather continues today with rain likely on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front slipped to our south on Tuesday and will remain parked along the coast today. Moisture riding up-and-over the front will continue to produce mainly overcast skies, helping to keep it rather chilly today, with highs only in the low 50s. A few...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Cold and Gray Today; Stormy Thursday

The cloudy, cold, and misty weather continues today as we stay on the cold side of a stalled front. There will be very little movement with our temperatures today with many areas staying in the 40s even this afternoon. A few showers will be possible throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures hold steady as a cold wind blows through the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried

BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Already tracking next rain threat on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge area will get a break from heavy rain through Wednesday. The weather will stay dreary though with lots of clouds and at times passing light showers. Also, be ready for areas of fog each morning. Temperatures will stay mild with damp conditions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
BRProud

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy