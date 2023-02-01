ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

wrwh.com

Bruce Thomas Irvin, age 70, of Demorest

Bruce Thomas Irvin, age 70, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Mr. Irvin was born on March 17, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Tommie Buchannon and Alice Andrews Irvin. Bruce was a graduate of South Habersham High School and a graduate from Piedmont...
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland

Mrs. Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mrs. Thomas was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Roy and Maude Nation Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Miller and sister, Inez Sullens. Mrs. Thomas was a cook with the White County School System and a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Steven “Steve” Joseph Napoli, Age 65 Clarkesville

Steven “Steve” Joseph Napoli, age 65, of Clarkesville, Georgia formerly of Hillsborough, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Steve was born on June 24, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Mary DelVecchio Napoli. He was of the Catholic Faith, and had attended St. Mark Catholic Church and Cool Springs United Methodist Church in Clarkesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

TMU shows no mercy in big win over Florida Palms

(CLEVELAND, Ga.) – The Truett McConnell University baseball team hosted Florida Palms University inside the TMU Baseball complex for a non-conference match-up. The Bears recorded 19 hits to soar past Florida Palms with a final score of 17-1, improving TMU to a record of 4-1. PLAY-BY-PLAY. The Bears were...
CLEVELAND, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more

Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Paul E. Reubens, age 71 of Alto

Paul E. Reubens, age 71 of Alto, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Born on July 2, 1951 in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Clarence E. Reubens and Wyonia Davis Reubens. Mr. Reubens was a self-employed painter, who never met a stranger. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.
ALTO, GA
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID woman struck, killed by a train in Gainesville

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a train off Dorsey Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identifed the woman as Bonnie Carrillo, 50, who was said to be a member of Gainesville’s homeless community.
GAINESVILLE, GA

