FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
wrwh.com
Bruce Thomas Irvin, age 70, of Demorest
Bruce Thomas Irvin, age 70, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Mr. Irvin was born on March 17, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Tommie Buchannon and Alice Andrews Irvin. Bruce was a graduate of South Habersham High School and a graduate from Piedmont...
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
wrwh.com
Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland
Mrs. Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mrs. Thomas was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Roy and Maude Nation Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Miller and sister, Inez Sullens. Mrs. Thomas was a cook with the White County School System and a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
wrwh.com
Steven “Steve” Joseph Napoli, Age 65 Clarkesville
Steven “Steve” Joseph Napoli, age 65, of Clarkesville, Georgia formerly of Hillsborough, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Steve was born on June 24, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Mary DelVecchio Napoli. He was of the Catholic Faith, and had attended St. Mark Catholic Church and Cool Springs United Methodist Church in Clarkesville.
wrwh.com
TMU shows no mercy in big win over Florida Palms
(CLEVELAND, Ga.) – The Truett McConnell University baseball team hosted Florida Palms University inside the TMU Baseball complex for a non-conference match-up. The Bears recorded 19 hits to soar past Florida Palms with a final score of 17-1, improving TMU to a record of 4-1. PLAY-BY-PLAY. The Bears were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
wrwh.com
Paul E. Reubens, age 71 of Alto
Paul E. Reubens, age 71 of Alto, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Born on July 2, 1951 in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Clarence E. Reubens and Wyonia Davis Reubens. Mr. Reubens was a self-employed painter, who never met a stranger. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
accesswdun.com
Authorities ID woman struck, killed by a train in Gainesville
Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a train off Dorsey Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identifed the woman as Bonnie Carrillo, 50, who was said to be a member of Gainesville’s homeless community.
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
