hammerandrails.com
A Story Of Past And Present: #1 Purdue Now vs. #1 IU Then
Here at Hammer and Rails we appreciate fan comments (as long as they agree with us) and suggestions (as long as they’re good). We had someone suggest an article comparing #1 Purdue to the last time IU was ranked #1. This sounded like a fun write-up for rivalry week ahead of the big game. Purdue heads to Assembly Hall tomorrow for the first time as the #1 team in the country.
hammerandrails.com
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Indiana
Little more can be said about the way Purdue has steadily shown improvement throughout the season so far. It has been the Zach Edey show from the first game and rightfully so as the big man is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game and is the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. However, it has been the freshman back court that has been the surprise of the season with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith being one of the most efficient tandems in the country. Beyond that, it has been a litany of support in the recent weeks from other players that has made Purdue difficult to matchup with, none so much as what Mason Gillis provided against the Nittany Lions. Gillis set a Mackey Arena Purdue record with 9 made three pointers on his way to a career high 29 points in the 80-60 win against Penn State.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. IU - Assembly Hall Edition - Open Thread
This is the big game. This is the toughest game left on Purdue’s schedule. IU is the highest ranked opponent in the NET (for now) that Purdue has left. With just one loss on the season and the current #1 (unanimously) ranked squad Purdue is coming in confident. Their fans? Not as much. I think I speak for us all when I say that going into Assembly Hall is never easy. It’s going to be a (choose your word here) slog, grind, intense game. So let’s chat about it with your fellow Purdue fans here in the Open Thread. After all, why sit with your feelings when you can commiserate with your fellow fans.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Indiana Preview
#1 Purdue (22-1, Big 10 11-1) vs. #21 Indiana (15-7, Big 10 6-5) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. C 23 Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr 6'9" 245 Greenwood, IN. F 25 Race Thompson RS Sr 6'8" 235 Plymouth, MI. F 12 Miller Kopp Sr 6'7" 215 Houston, TX.
hammerandrails.com
Can Purdue Win in Assembly Hall?
After Mason Gillis went absolutely insane in the game against Penn State you just knew that a lot of the next podcast was going to be about him and that amazing performance. Ryan and I talk his historic night and the rest of the squad’s output for the game against Penn State.
hammerandrails.com
Mason Gillis - Landscaper
Watching the PennState post-game, what amazing chemistry. Clear why Mason and Ethan are the captains. They do the dirty work so their teammates can shine. I checked Mason's LinkedIn, and he graduated last summer (in 3 years!) and is now doing his MBA at Krannert. He also does landscaping work in addition to playing ball and studying for his graduate degree. Love his humility, focus, attitude. An all round winner and one of my favourite all-time Purdue players.
hammerandrails.com
Parker Friedrichsen
Just noticed that he decommitted from Notre Dame this past weekend. always thought there was mutual interest and a good fit at Purdue but now we may just be too loaded at his position for it to make sense. With our battle for minutes in 2023 it would almost have to be a red shirt situation. And then you see him coming in to play in 2024 with Loyer and Smith as juniors, Colvin as a sophomore, and Benter as a fellow freshman and potentially Perry at the point. The three might have Heide, Waddell and Catchings although with physical growth these guys could play the four.
