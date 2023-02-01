ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

A Message to Rhode Island Lawmakers on RIDE standards

In 2019, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed enabling legislation that empowered the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to develop curricula for various subjects that would be pushed down to every school district in the state … in essence, removing authority from local school districts and, instead, granting near-absolute power to RIDE to mandate what is taught to our children. RIDE Commissioner, Angelica Infante Green, and her staff have usurped this unchecked authority to advance a radical-left (woke) agenda through various “centrally-planned” curricula standards.
Massachusetts AG files briefs in a pair of gun cases

(The Center Square) – Defending and upholding Massachusetts’ common-sense gun laws were the focus of briefs filed in a pair of ongoing legal cases. Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official Andrea Joy Campbell has taken action in court to protect laws intended to keep residents from experiencing gun violence. Campbell,...
McKee budget takes advantage of potential surplus, offers tax cuts for Rhode Islanders

While the rest of the country braces for a possible recession this year, Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget is at odds with the doom and gloom of economic forecasts. The state is heading into the 2023-24 fiscal year on track for a $610 million surplus, and the budget proposal contains several tax cuts, including energy rebates and a reduction in state sales tax for Rhode Islanders.
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs

Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
How To Start An LLC In Rhode Island 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Limited Liability Company in Rhode Island. As a Rhode Island sole proprietorship grows, business owners frequently want to transition to a separate business entity which can insulate their personal finances from risk. An S-Corp or C-Corp with a board of directors and complex filings, on the other hand, may appear overly complex and costly. This is where the Limited Liability Company, or Rhode Island LLC, comes in. This is the most straightforward method for establishing a separate legal entity for your Rhode Island LLC. While this structure is still simple to set up and manage, it is very effective at keeping corporate obligations and debts separate from the owner’s personal accounts. In this article, we set out the steps needed to start an LLC in Rhode Island. Furthermore, we will also analyze several leading companies that can assist you in filing for incorporation and handling your registered agent services.
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway

It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).

