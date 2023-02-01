Read full article on original website
oceanstatecurrent.com
A Message to Rhode Island Lawmakers on RIDE standards
In 2019, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed enabling legislation that empowered the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to develop curricula for various subjects that would be pushed down to every school district in the state … in essence, removing authority from local school districts and, instead, granting near-absolute power to RIDE to mandate what is taught to our children. RIDE Commissioner, Angelica Infante Green, and her staff have usurped this unchecked authority to advance a radical-left (woke) agenda through various “centrally-planned” curricula standards.
Massachusetts AG files briefs in a pair of gun cases
(The Center Square) – Defending and upholding Massachusetts’ common-sense gun laws were the focus of briefs filed in a pair of ongoing legal cases. Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official Andrea Joy Campbell has taken action in court to protect laws intended to keep residents from experiencing gun violence. Campbell,...
nrinow.news
Around the Valley: Help with heating, proposed assault weapons ban & educator nominations
The following are briefs and news from around the Blackstone Valley. Minority caucus proposes reducing sales tax to 5 percent. The Senate Minority Caucus has submitted legislation to amend Title 44, Chapter 18 to reduce the sales tax in Rhode Island from 7 percent to 5 percent. The bill comes,...
YAHOO!
Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax...
RI Black and Latino Caucus announces new name
The group, comprised of 21 legislators, moved to change the name after Rhode Island's first two Asian-American legislators were elected.
Brown Daily Herald
McKee budget takes advantage of potential surplus, offers tax cuts for Rhode Islanders
While the rest of the country braces for a possible recession this year, Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget is at odds with the doom and gloom of economic forecasts. The state is heading into the 2023-24 fiscal year on track for a $610 million surplus, and the budget proposal contains several tax cuts, including energy rebates and a reduction in state sales tax for Rhode Islanders.
What happened to the plastic straw law in Rhode Island?
It's been 13 months since the plastic straw law went into effect, prohibiting restaurants from handing out plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
WGME
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
GoLocalProv
RI Exhumes Body of Woman Who Died 30 Years Ago — Daughter Now Hopes “Justice Will be Served”
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office informed Lauren Lee Malloy that the body of her mother Lori Lee Malloy has been exhumed. As GoLocal reported in November, a motion was granted in court allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural."
Let the girls play: Petition calls for update to RI’s co-op rules
As it stands, the rule says co-ops should be made up of "no more than three member high schools" that are unable to field a full team on their own.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Rhode Island 2023: Free Guide
Starting a Limited Liability Company in Rhode Island. As a Rhode Island sole proprietorship grows, business owners frequently want to transition to a separate business entity which can insulate their personal finances from risk. An S-Corp or C-Corp with a board of directors and complex filings, on the other hand, may appear overly complex and costly. This is where the Limited Liability Company, or Rhode Island LLC, comes in. This is the most straightforward method for establishing a separate legal entity for your Rhode Island LLC. While this structure is still simple to set up and manage, it is very effective at keeping corporate obligations and debts separate from the owner’s personal accounts. In this article, we set out the steps needed to start an LLC in Rhode Island. Furthermore, we will also analyze several leading companies that can assist you in filing for incorporation and handling your registered agent services.
Santa is real, police say after Rhode Island girl asks for DNA testing
Following an extensive investigation, Cumberland detectives have determined that Santa is real after all.
Is It Legal To Carry Pepper Spray Or Mace In Massachusetts?
I remember my father always encouraging us as kids to take karate or self-defense classes. I think I took karate for a year when I was 14 and that was the end of it. 😂. The world can be a tough place and self defense is sometimes a must. So, what's the best way to prepare for and/or stop a threat?
McKee sales tax cut would save each RI household far less than $77
Budget officials made an error when calculating how much each household would save each year from a new sales tax rate of 6.85%.
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
