One year later, support for Ukraine polarizes Americans

(TND) — Americans are more polarized in their support for Ukraine as we near the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. And more Americans are now saying that we’re giving too much aid to Ukraine, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. But Americans overall remain...
US shoots down Chinese balloon over ocean, working to recover debris

By ZEKE MILLER, MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

WASHINGTON (TND) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed an upcoming diplomatic trip to China a day after a Chinese balloon was spotted flying at high altitude over Montana, according to multiple reports. Montana is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at...
Speaker McCarthy and President Biden talk debt ceiling: Virginia lawmakers weigh in

(WSET) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden met on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling. McCarthy said that the two talked for about an hour and he felt that it was "a very good discussion". He came out of the meeting feeling like both sides could come to an agreement at some point but did say that Republicans will not agree to raise the debt ceiling unless there are considerable spending cuts elsewhere.
