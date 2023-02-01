Read full article on original website
Fact Check Team: 20 states sue Biden administration due to new DHS immigration policy
WASHINGTON (TND) — A coalition of 20 states, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration last month in response to a new Department of Homeland Security that would allow 360,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela into the United States each year.
'We're allowing China to threaten us:' Rep. Bob Good reacts to Chinese 'spy' balloon
(WSET) — The questions over what should be done about a Chinese balloon flying over Montana have continued since it was first reported Thursday. Authorities have said it could be a spy balloon, but the Chinese government has denied that claim. Leaders have been giving their takes on the...
One year later, support for Ukraine polarizes Americans
(TND) — Americans are more polarized in their support for Ukraine as we near the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. And more Americans are now saying that we’re giving too much aid to Ukraine, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. But Americans overall remain...
US shoots down Chinese balloon over ocean, working to recover debris
By ZEKE MILLER, MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An...
DC lawmaker reintroduces bill to remove emancipation statue from DC's Lincoln Park
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. lawmaker is working to remove a civil rights statue for the second time. The The Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedman's Memorial, was dedicated in 1876, but now Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton wants it removed. She and others have been working on...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
WASHINGTON (TND) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed an upcoming diplomatic trip to China a day after a Chinese balloon was spotted flying at high altitude over Montana, according to multiple reports. Montana is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at...
Speaker McCarthy and President Biden talk debt ceiling: Virginia lawmakers weigh in
(WSET) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden met on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling. McCarthy said that the two talked for about an hour and he felt that it was "a very good discussion". He came out of the meeting feeling like both sides could come to an agreement at some point but did say that Republicans will not agree to raise the debt ceiling unless there are considerable spending cuts elsewhere.
'This is an egregious error'| Counties scramble to address Va. Dept. of Ed's $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
